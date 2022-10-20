ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Carteret County man facing additional sex offense against child charges

By Jason O. Boyd
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man who was arrested back in June on charges of sexual exploitation of a child has had additional charges added.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports David Gillberg, 31, of Newport, was charged on Wednesday with statutory sex offenses with a child. He was already in the Carteret County jail after his arrest on June 13 on five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

The latest charge came after additional video content was discovered. It’s part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

During Gillberg’s June arrest, officials said they collected evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, which led to the original charge of possession of child pornography.

Gillberg remains in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond. He has already had a first court appearance on the new charge.

