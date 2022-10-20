Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
'It demands new thinking': 6 health system CEOs on how their roles have evolved
Chief executive officers sit at the helm of the healthcare industry's often tumultuous ebbs and flows — from the adoption of new technologies, to increasing conversations about diversity and equity, to shifting workplace norms, to the COVID-19 pandemic that created chaos in health systems. To keep pace, CEOs must stay nimble.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 18:. 1. Sylvia Young, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division — including HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan. — will retire at the end of the year. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
Cerebral cuts 20% of staff as company streamlines business
Telehealth startup Cerebral is preparing to cut about 20 percent of its staff as the company looks to streamline operations, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 24. Cerebral Chief Executive David Mou, MD, said in an Oct. 24 memo to staff that the company's changes would be spread across all divisions, including headquarters, clinical-care teams and support staff.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why patients switch providers
Navigation difficulties were cited as the top reason patients switched healthcare providers, according to an Oct. 18 report from the professional services company Accenture. The Accenture 2021 Patient Experience Benchmark Survey asked more than 10,000 Americans 18 and older about how their healthcare providers performed across 10 key healthcare consumer touchpoints. The survey was conducted between October and November 2021. Read more about the methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
CHIME names 2022 'Most Wired' hospitals and health systems
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 18 hospitals as achieving level 10 status in its 2022 "Digital Health Most Wired" program. CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry. Hospitals included...
beckershospitalreview.com
California health system taps new CEO
Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System has named Mick Zdeblick its CEO, the Ventura County Star reported Oct. 24. Mr. Zdeblick has served as CEO of Ashland, Calif.-based Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center since 2017, according to the newspaper. His previous roles include COO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Regional Hospital and vice president of hospital operations of Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital HMO startup Antidote Health lays off about a third of staff
Telehealth startup Antidote Health has reduced its workforce by roughly a third, Calcalist reported Oct. 23. The cuts at the New York City-based company included about 17 of its 40 employees in Israel, mainly from the research and development team, according to the story in the Israeli business newspaper. Antidote employed about 60 people prior to the move.
beckershospitalreview.com
Spring Health names new COO
New York-based Spring Health named Robin Lloyd as the new COO. Mr. Lloyd has more than 30 years of experience, including an extensive background in healthcare innovation, according to an Oct. 25 news release. He recently served as chief product and commercial officer for San Mateo, Calif.-based Health Fidelity. "We...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 15 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, systems hiring oncologists
Here are five hospitals and systems hiring oncologists. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Listings were obtained from job seeker websites. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is looking for a surgical oncologist to join their team at the Levine Cancer Institute. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare is seeking a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Confluence Health posts $13M operating loss for Q3
Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health reported a quarterly operating loss of almost $13.3 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022, according to data provided by Electronic Municipal Market Access. The company posted positive operating income of $11.4 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses in the period...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare workforce lost 333,942 providers in 2021
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers dropped out of the workforce in 2021, according to an Oct. 20 report from Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare analyzed medical claims data, based on the numbers of providers billing each year, in July and August 2022 to arrive at the annual estimate of providers' workforce departures. Here are three additional key takeaways from the report, which can be found in full here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc adds to growth leadership team
Telehealth company Teladoc has named Laizer Kornwasser as president of enterprise growth and global markets. Previously, Mr. Kornwasser served as president and COO of CareCentrix, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Teladoc. In his new role, Mr. Kornwasser will be responsible for finding new revenue channels and driving growth.
beckershospitalreview.com
Summit Health opens New Jersey multispecialty healthcare hub
Summit Health opened a new multispecialty healthcare hub in Clifton, N.J., to provide primary, specialty, and urgent care in one location. The new facility is 100,000 square feet and features 18 specialties, including primary care, family medicine, and comprehensive cancer care services. CityMD urgent care is co-located on the site to provide convenient walk-in care from a single connected team, according to an Oct. 25 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baylor College of Medicine, based in Houston, seeks a senior revenue cycle associate. 2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
CFOs experienced in cutting costs, restructuring in high demand
Fall is typically a period of increased CFO turnover as hospitals and health systems begin searches for new executives for the beginning of the following year, but the pressures associated with high inflation, a projected recession and the continued effects of the pandemic have led to more churn than usual for top financial positions, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 23.
beckershospitalreview.com
What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance
Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas, started an orthopedic surgery program over the last year, and the new service quickly improved the hospital's bottom line. "We were fortunate to find an orthopedic surgeon from the Dallas area that was willing to work one day per week...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC spinoff works with Memorial Sloan Kettering to extract clinical insights from EHRs
UPMC Enterprises spinoff Realyze Intelligence is collaborating with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to gather data from the unstructured text in patient medical records. The project, part of the MSK Innovation Hub, aims to extract insights that clinicians and scientists can use to further research and create...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS awards $21 million to 13 hospitals to fight emerging special pathogens
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response awarded $21 million to 13 healthcare facilities to help fight against special pathogens, like COVID-19. The response was urged by a need to increase readiness to pathogens like Ebola, COVID-19 and Monkeypox, according to an Oct....
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV surge creates risk of 'tripledemic'
An unseasonably early and severe surge of respiratory syncytial virus is overwhelming children's hospitals and boosting the risk of a so-called "tripledemic," alongside flu and COVID-19, The New York Times reported Oct. 23. Hospitals typically see a jump in RSV cases in late winter. This year, cases began appearing this...
Comments / 0