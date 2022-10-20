VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.

