cenlanow.com

Alexandria Police investigating Friday bank robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery this afternoon at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street. APD officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackson Street in reference to a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack

A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
ROSEPINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

