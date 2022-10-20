Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry, and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident then entered the...
Two Separate Crashes Claim Three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline Parishes
Two people from Morgan City, and one person from Bunkie, died in two accidents that happened Sunday evening.
Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Crash on LA 1146 After Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Crash on LA 1146 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 22, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1146 east of U.S. 171. Clemente Bellah, 39, of Leesville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria Police investigating Friday bank robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery this afternoon at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street. APD officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackson Street in reference to a...
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a homicide that occurred on the 100 Blk of S. Academy St.
Lake Charles American Press
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
kalb.com
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
