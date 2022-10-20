Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork

“Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” Trailer (Courtesy of Firespire Productions)

AMERICAN FORK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “ Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween ” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.

The film, available on Prime Video , Peacock TV , and Vudu as of Sept. 23, 2022 pays homage to the classic 80’s monster movies writer-director duo York was raised on, while incorporating both modern day traditions and the holiday’s ancient origins.

“The movie is about a group of high-schoolers that accidentally release an old Irish entity on their hometown that they must stop before midnight on Halloween,” York told ABC4. The twist? York spilled that the main character uncovers a dark secret about her past that could make it so that she is haunted for eternity.

Packed with spooks and screams, York shared that this production shook the entire Utah County neighborhood it was filmed in. “It was shot around the neighborhood I live in, at like five or six of my neighbors houses,” he laughed. “It was a lot of fun to work with all the neighbors, everyone got a real kick out of it. It felt like a big community project.”

“Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” Production (Courtesy of Firespire Productions)

A group effort, and a true tribute to Halloween. “I absolutely love Halloween and all things spooky. I really wanted to make a movie about Halloween. There are so many movies that take place during the holiday but I wanted one to create one that is actually about the holiday itself,” said York. Along with costumes, pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating, Crom features the original Irish traditions that those activities stem from, tied all together in one coherent plot.

York, along with one of the film’s stars, Colin Cunningham, or “Greg” in the Curse of Crom, both explained how the movie can be enjoyed by anyone of any age. “There is a good balance between monster mayhem and comedy. It’s fun all around, and a great movie to watch with your family,” York said.

Cunningham, an American actor born and raised in California but now a St. George resident, told ABC4 that he met York at Kanab Film Festival where he saw a movie he had made that premiered back in 2017, “ Magellan .”

“I couldn’t believe what he had accomplished,” Cunningham shared, adding, “I approached him and said, ‘Hey, man. Anytime you’ve got something going on please give me a call. Fortunately, it was only six months, maybe eight months later that he pitched Crom to me. I was immediately on board.”

Cunningham noted that he credits York for being able to tell a true story in his productions. “None of the horror movies being made today are about story-telling, Crom is.”

For a true Halloween tale with strong Utah roots, check out “ Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween ” on one of the streaming platforms previously mentioned.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.