Carlson, Allen seek to succeed Karen Mitchoff as District 4 rep on Contra Costa supervisors

Sonoma County nearer to deciding future of former developmental center with final EIR
The final Environmental Impact Report and Specific Plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center has been released after a protracted process between the county and community to determine the future of the 945-acre Glen Ellen property, the county announced. The county has been grappling with how to...
Unhoused struggle for access to clean water despite state law that guarantees the right
As California faces an extreme drought emergency, day-to-day use of water is an issue for everyone. But even in times of surplus rains and full reservoirs, access to clean water is still a luxury for some residents. A recent study highlights the problem of access to clean water for people...
Con Fire plan to annex Pinole fire department awaits final approval, possibly by next March
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is a step closer to annexing Pinole and providing fire service there, after the West County city and Con Fire’s board of directors signed off on the move earlier this month. The Pinole City Council unanimously gave its consent Oct. 10. The...
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
Sutter Health nurses launch five-day strike over alleged safety and staff turnover issues
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center are holding a five-day strike this week in response to high turnover rates and alleged workplace violence issues. Starting Monday, members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are calling on Sutter Health to provide a workplace violence prevention plan in each unit and give resources workers need to do their jobs properly, in efforts to combat the “mass exodus” of nurses the medical center is facing.
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
Saratoga and Milpitas among slew of cities considering term limits for council service
Saratoga and Milpitas residents will vote this November on modifying term limits for each cities’ mayor and city council. Under Milpitas’ current term limits, City Council members may serve three four-year terms, while the city’s mayor can serve up to three two-year terms. The city’s Measure F...
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist.
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
Roughly 20 percent of SF offices expected to remain vacant through 2026, per chief economist
One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist. In a response to a July letter of...
Your check is in the mail: U.S. Postal Service ramps up East Bay hiring ahead of holidays
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season,...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
Oakland council will allow police to continue using automated license plate reading tech
Police in Oakland will continue to use automated license plate readers following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday. The readers are cameras mounted on police vehicles that scan license plates during routine police patrols. Information gained may help officers identify stolen vehicles or vehicles connected to a crime or missing persons case.
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
