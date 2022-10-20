Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh fires back at James Franklin’s tunnel remarks; updated Penn State bowl projections, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest forecasts for the Lions’ bowl destination and a fiery response from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to James Franklin’s comments about the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh was asked on Monday about comments Franklin made last weekend following his...
Penn State-Minnesota review: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and a re-emerging ground game
Seconds before audible boos accompanied the introductions of Sean Clifford and James Franklin came perhaps the loudest pregame cheers. The White Out crowd roared and the students waved their pom-poms when Nick Singleton was announced as Penn State’s starting running back on the Beaver Stadium videoboard. But even that...
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Big Ten Power Poll: Time for Buckeyes at The Beav! (Next: Harbaugh vs. Franklin in steel-cage death match!) | Jones
As countdown to Ohio State @ Penn State commences amid another mundane Monday, Michigan’s mentor calls his PSU colleague a sophomoric whiner. That’s more like it! Now, can we somehow find a way to pair off Locks and Big Biels for a PPV sumo spectacular? Until then, here they are, back to front:
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
How to get last-minute tickets to the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game (10/29/22)
The Penn State University Nittany Lions football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver Stadium. The undefeated Buckeyes are the No. 2 ranked team in the country while Penn State sits at No. 13 after its win on Saturday agains the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Penn State pummels Minnesota: Five PSU names to know with unbeaten Ohio State up next
Penn State’s first go-round with a top-five team in 2022 did not end well. Michigan did a number on James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Another huge Big Ten East battle is next for 6-1 Penn State. Undefeated Ohio State visits State College on Saturday.
Big nights by Penn State’s Parker Washington and two Lions tight ends doom Minnesota on a White Out Saturday night
STATE COLLEGE – A balanced Penn State offense is a dangerous Penn State offense. James Franklin’s No. 16 Nittany Lions leaned on a variety of skill players in a surprisingly easy 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Marching Band Showcase: Milton Hershey School tries to ‘keep the music upbeat’
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Milton Hershey High School marching band under director Jeremy Ulrich, who answers PennLive’s questions. See the gallery above. How many members are in your band? 46 members which include 12 percussion and nine color guard members.
Penn State cancels event with Proud Boy founder after ‘threat of violence’
Protests at Penn State’s main campus led to the university canceling a controversial speaking event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys after a “threat of escalating violence.”. According to a statement released by the university around 7:15 p.m., Penn State University police decided to cancel...
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified
A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
Track how your Pa. municipality is using federal stimulus funding
STATE COLLEGE — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The act, also known as ARPA, included $350...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school
MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
