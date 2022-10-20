Read full article on original website
Related
Cops: Woman wanted on grand larceny charge after using stolen credit card at Riverhead store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Riverhead store last month. Suffolk Police said a woman reported her purse containing a wallet and credit cards was...
longisland.com
Nassau County Legislature Honors Top Cops for October 2022
On October 24th, the Nassau County Legislature honored two Nassau County Police Department Officers from the 2nd Precinct for their work in recovering a stolen car and catching a suspect who was tied to multiple car thefts in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. They are the Legislative Top Cops for October 2022.
fox5ny.com
Brave barber chases, scuffles with catalytic converter thief
ROCKY POINT, N.Y. - A barber went from giving haircuts to helping cut down on crime over the weekend. Johnny Can said he knew right away something was suspicious as soon as a man, now identified by Suffolk County police as 42-year-old Daniel Labbe, stepped foot into his barber shop in Rocky Point.
News 12
Suffolk police seek public's help in identifying women wanted in Target theft
Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in identifying the women wanted for stealing merchandise from a Target in Riverhead. Police say two women stole an assortment of household items on Sept. 2. They say the merchandise is valued at $945. Suffolk Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information to...
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Attempted Murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for a 2020 ambush shooting at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead that left his victim with serious physical injuries. Arem Rodgers, 51, pleaded guilty before Judge Terence...
2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection
Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place. A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.
longisland.com
2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless
The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
longisland.com
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
Wanted for Commack grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
Daily News
Unlicensed driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median
An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Walter was such a good guy,” Ana Mercado, the victim’s wife, said Monday as ...
Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say
A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
Police: Medford man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
longisland.com
NY Environmental Conservation K9 Police Patrol for Illegal Fishing in Nassau County
Recently, K9 Cramer joined New York Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) investigating an illegal fishing case in Nassau County. ECOs Kochanowski and Macropoulos observed a fisherman catch an out-of-season blackfish under one of the bridges on the Wantagh Parkway, put it in a bag, and toss the bag down into the rocks. When the Officers approached, the angler appeared to be all packed up and leaving the area.
Person on railroad tracks fatally struck by LIRR train
A person was fatally struck by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Pinelawn station on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Comments / 0