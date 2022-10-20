Our mission: This election season, our goal is to inform you of everything you need to know to engage with the electoral process. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide detailing how to vote in the general election and created a one-stop shop for voter guides — a voter’s guide to voter guides. You can see those two guides here and here. Additionally, we put together an interactive directory of sorts explaining some of the amendments, referendums and questions you’ll see on your ballot.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO