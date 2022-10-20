Read full article on original website
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
Preliminary assessment of agriculture damage from Ian set between $1.1 to $1.8 billion
The preliminary damage assessment for agriculture following Hurricane Ian including production and infrastructure has been estimated between $1,180,714,303 and $1,888,305,886. Those figures were released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. “While today’s assessment is a preliminary snapshot of the losses...
Hurricane Hunters: how they protect Florida and others around the world
For the National Hurricane Center to gather the information it needs to create its critical forecasts, a special group of specialized airmen need to travel directly into the storm. The men and women of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, also called the “Hurricane Hunters,” are located at Keesler Air Force...
State amendments on your midterm ballots: South Florida editors weigh in
Among the various questions on ballots this midterm, all Florida voters will have to vote on three constitutional amendments - and all three major South Florida newspapers are recommending a 'no' across the board. Ahead of early voting, which started today, the South Florida Roundup spoke to the opinion editors...
How WLRN plans to cover the 2022 general elections
Our mission: This election season, our goal is to inform you of everything you need to know to engage with the electoral process. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide detailing how to vote in the general election and created a one-stop shop for voter guides — a voter’s guide to voter guides. You can see those two guides here and here. Additionally, we put together an interactive directory of sorts explaining some of the amendments, referendums and questions you’ll see on your ballot.
