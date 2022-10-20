The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.

2 DAYS AGO