ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears unleashed a full package of designed runs for Fields on Monday night against...
5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots

It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
Why Bears had Johnson shadow Parker in win vs. Patriots

Jaylon Johnson said the Bears were close to winning after their Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The star cornerback was adamant that the Bears had the necessary talent to win now. They just needed to change a few things and learn how to finish. Head coach Matt Eberflus...
Bears hand Pats sixth-largest home loss under Belichick

Amid a three-game losing streak, with losses to the Commanders, Giants, and Vikings lurking around the minds of each Bears player, they defeat the Patriots 33-14 as if their season depended on it. With that, the Bears handed the Patriots their sixth-largest home loss during the Bill Belichick era, according...
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF

Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio. Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots

On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head coach has made a living off making rookie and second-year quarterbacks fall on their face against his defenses.
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots

Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were particularly impressed by Chicago’s ability to control the narrative in yesterday’s 33-14 win over the New England Patriots in Boston. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus opted to use Fields for designed run plays and it paid off as the second-year quarterback ran for 82 yards, more than the entire Patriots team.
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots

The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
3 keys for Bears to beat Pats on MNF + score prediction

The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
