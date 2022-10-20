Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter
For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater. With time winding...
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF
The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke...
NBC Sports Chicago
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense
ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears unleashed a full package of designed runs for Fields on Monday night against...
5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots
It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
NBC Sports Chicago
Why Bears had Johnson shadow Parker in win vs. Patriots
Jaylon Johnson said the Bears were close to winning after their Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The star cornerback was adamant that the Bears had the necessary talent to win now. They just needed to change a few things and learn how to finish. Head coach Matt Eberflus...
Bears hand Pats sixth-largest home loss under Belichick
Amid a three-game losing streak, with losses to the Commanders, Giants, and Vikings lurking around the minds of each Bears player, they defeat the Patriots 33-14 as if their season depended on it. With that, the Bears handed the Patriots their sixth-largest home loss during the Bill Belichick era, according...
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots
Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt Eberflus and the Bears had other plans. After a mini-bye week spent re-evaluating everything,...
Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark suspended two games by the NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark has found himself involved with multiple off-field situations dating back to
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF
Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio. Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while...
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots
For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back. At least, that's what it has felt like as the young signal-caller...
Schrock: Fields, Eberflus might end up being perfect match
They that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a lot of things, but insane isn't one of them. What he might be is the ideal coach to help quarterback Justin Fields reach his star potential.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots
On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head coach has made a living off making rookie and second-year quarterbacks fall on their face against his defenses.
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were particularly impressed by Chicago’s ability to control the narrative in yesterday’s 33-14 win over the New England Patriots in Boston. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus opted to use Fields for designed run plays and it paid off as the second-year quarterback ran for 82 yards, more than the entire Patriots team.
Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild
With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots
The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
3 keys for Bears to beat Pats on MNF + score prediction
The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress
After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have been the point where the 2-4 Bears, fresh off a loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Los Angeles, Las Vegas top cities with most expensive NFL stadiums
The price of steel is going up. That’s not just a nod to “The Wire” – building NFL stadiums is getting more and more expensive by the project. With the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears looking like the next two NFL teams to invest in new stadiums, let’s take a look at which franchises have the most expensive in the league:
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0