Fremont, MI

Police seek missing Fremont family

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
State troopers and Fremont police request the public’s help in finding a missing family out of Fremont.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the Ciriglianos — Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon — have not been in touch with anyone since the morning of Sunday, Oct. 16. Other family members reportedly say this is unusual for them.

Anthony displayed signs of paranoia on Sunday and all of the family’s phones have been shut off since then, according to MSP.

We’re told their pets as well as a family member needing full-time care were left behind.

Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell says the family hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Just after midnight on October 16, police say they were sent to the home after Tony Cirigliano called 911.

Police say he was asking for help in relation to information regarding the September 11 attacks.

Concerned about the welfare of everyone in the home, officers told FOX 17 they stayed in the house for an hour, making sure all was well before leaving.

The next day, a neighbor called police saying the Ciriglianos' grandmother, Suzette's 77-year-old mother, walked away from the home, which was strange behavior. Chief Rodwell says the grandmother seemed to be experiencing dementia.

"My officers at that determined that Tony, Suzette, and the boys were not at the house," Chief Rodwell says.

FOX 17

Each family member is described as follows:

Anthony (“Tony”) John Cirigliano (51): 5’6” in height, weighs 180 pounds, brown hair
Suzette Lee Cirigliano (51): 5’9” in height, weighs 120 pounds, blond hair, wears glasses
Brandon Michael Cirigliano (19): 5’8” in height, weighs 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic
Noah Alexander Cirigliano (15): 5’6” in height, weighs 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic

Authorities say they may be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a license plate that reads “DJL1982.”

Those with information related to the family’s whereabouts are asked to connect with Fremont police at 231-924-2400 or dial 911.

UPDATE: Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station

FOX 17 News West Michigan

