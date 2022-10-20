Read full article on original website
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
Michael Carrick: New Middlesbrough boss ready to step out of Manchester United 'comfort zone'
Michael Carrick says he is ready to step out of his "comfort zone" in his new role as Middlesbrough head coach. Carrick has taken the job on Teesside as the successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month. It is his first role after 15 years at Manchester...
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
