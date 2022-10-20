ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Gov. Youngkin & First Lady presented the Spirit of Virginia award

CHINCOTEAGUE Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award. They presented this award to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which provides twenty-four-hour fire and emergency medical response to the citizens and visitors of Chincoteague Island on Friday. The company also...
WSET

VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
WSET

Powerball drawing reaches $625M

(WSET) — Virginia Lottery fans, the Powerball drawing has reached a staggering $625 million. The next drawing is Monday night, and Virginia Lottery says more than 34,000 tickets won prizes in Saturday's drawing, with one person winning $50,000. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the...

