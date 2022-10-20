Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin & First Lady presented the Spirit of Virginia award
CHINCOTEAGUE Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award. They presented this award to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which provides twenty-four-hour fire and emergency medical response to the citizens and visitors of Chincoteague Island on Friday. The company also...
Virginia awards Baltimore company contract for new statewide voter registration system
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals announced the award of a contract to The Canton Group to build and implement the state’s new statewide voter registration system on Monday. “As election technology and security requirements have increased, the need to replace our...
Radford University nursing program named best in Virginia by registerednursing.org
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — Radford University's School of Nursing has been ranked the best in Virginia by registerednursing.org for 2023. The Radford nursing programs scored 98.53 out of a possible 100, landing them at the top of the list. This is the fifth annual ranking presented by the website.
Breaking down 2022 pedestrian-involved crashes in Central VA for Pedestrian Safety Month
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — So far this year, crashes have killed 124 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021, according to a new report from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. As part of October’s Pedestrian Safety Month, the Virginia Department of...
VDH and Virginia Commonwealth University partner to launch an 'Opioid Cost Calculator'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Center on Society and Health collaborated on the development of an opioid cost calculator. The calculator presents cost estimates of how much the opioid epidemic impacts Virginians in multiple categories: lost labor, healthcare,...
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
What you need to know about changes made to the way VDH tracks COVID-19 data
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is continuing to streamline information on its COVID-19 data dashboards to better highlight current COVID-19 trends in Virginia and inform action. As of Monday, VDH retired several COVID-19 data dashboards and updated others. No access to any currently available...
Former W.Va. lawmaker who participated in Jan. 6 insurrection completes prison sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former West Virginia delegate who filmed himself entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has been released from prison. Derrick Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge and was sentenced to three months in prison on June 22. In...
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
Powerball drawing reaches $625M
(WSET) — Virginia Lottery fans, the Powerball drawing has reached a staggering $625 million. The next drawing is Monday night, and Virginia Lottery says more than 34,000 tickets won prizes in Saturday's drawing, with one person winning $50,000. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the...
