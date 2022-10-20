ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Slawn Explains Why His “Unexpected” Ksubi Collaboration Makes Total Sense

When you watch Olaolu Slawn‘s IG Stories, you get used to expecting the unexpected. A Slawn x Ksubi collaboration is, as Slawn himself tells Hypebeast, “unexpected”. But the surprise and spontaneity of the partnership between the artist and Australian brand channels everything both parties have stood for in recent years.
hypebeast.com

COSTS and Vans Connect for Fall-Ready Collaboration

Shenzen-based store COSTS has joined forces with Vans for a new fall-ready collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut partnership, the collaboration reimagines Vans’ signature Authentic and Sk8-Hi silhouettes. Fit for fall, the two shoes arrive in natural shades of tan, peanut and wood. On both silhouettes, the tan appears...
hypebeast.com

Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”

Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
hypebeast.com

JiyongKim's SS23 Collection Delivers New Sun-Bleached Expressions

Coming back with its upcoming seasonal expression, JiyongKim has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. South Korean designer Jiyong Kim has put together an expansive selection of sun-bleached wares built on his established focus on natural color fading treatment. The label’s unique process rejects the large amounts of water and harmful chemicals to produce desired coloration while developing thoughtfully designed clothing.
hypebeast.com

M.A.N.K.I.N.D's FW22 Collection Explores the Philosophy of "Cerulean Troupe"

Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, M.A.N.K.I.N.D looked to explore a wide range of references drawn from philosophy, history, and mythology. Dubbed “Cerulean Troupe,” the seasonal selection focuses on elevated garments marked by mixed materials and primary colors. The collection furthers the Indonesian label’s ethos of offering form and function, comfort and culture.
hypebeast.com

KAWS and Kid Cudi Come Together for 'Man on the Moon' Trilogy Box Set and Merch

Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi recently announced a collaboration with longtime friend KAWS for a special box set and merch release. Leading the team-up is the Man on the Moon Trilogy Box Set which stands as the first time Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen have been offered together. The limited edition box set created by KAWS and curated by Kid Cudi is a six LP collection and comes complete with a large-format 12×12 companion booklet with rare photos.
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Reveals the 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Cast in New Teaser

Rihanna on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, pulling back the curtain on a hotly-anticipated cast of musicians, actors, models and dancers who will appear in the inclusive label’s latest collection. “Countdown starts now…” Rihanna wrote on Instagram under the promotional video....
hypebeast.com

C.P. Company's Ba-Tic Collection Pushes Raw Production to the Fore

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection titled the “Metropolis Series,” Italian-based label C.P. Company is gearing up to present its new Ba-Tic collection. Taking its name from Italian batik dyeing practices, waxed cotton cloth crafted by fabric experts Halley Stevensons enhances every piece from start to...
hypebeast.com

Paramore and Blink-182 To Headline New Atlantic City Beach Festival

And Blink-182 will headline the first-ever Adjacent Music Festival, an all-new two-day event that will take place on New Jersey’s Atlantic City Beach during Memorial Day weekend of next year. The festival will host three stages and performances from more than 40 artists, in the foreground of Atlantic City’s...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
hypebeast.com

Dr. Martens Is Keeping Things Cozy With Its Jorge Shearling Shoe

Dr. Martens has presented its latest Jorge Made in England Shearling Mule shoe and it comes coated in Repello Calf Suede. The shoe brand is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we currently gear up for the cooler weather ahead, the footwear giant has dropped a new cozy style, designed with a furry inside that’s designed to hug the foot and keep wearers comfortable.
hypebeast.com

Ye Dropped By CAA Talent Agency, G.O.O.D. Music No Longer Signed By Def Jam

According to reports, the Holywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has now dropped Ye due to his recent anti-Semitic statements. A source has noted that CAA has ended its working relationship with the creative following the backlash generated by the anti-Semitic sentiments he has spread on both social media and in recent interviews.
hypebeast.com

Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa

When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Signs New Deal With Motown Records

After fulfilling his contractual obligations with Atlantic Records over the summer, NBA YoungBoy has found a new label. The Baton Rouge rapper has signed a deal with Motown, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. In the past, YoungBoy was notably critical of Atlantic, using social media to caution other artists...
hypebeast.com

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and Suicoke Present Two More FiveFinger Styles

In recent years, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. has made noise via both its seasonal collections and unique footwear collaborations. Whether it be combining running shoes with Chelsea Boots or reimagining Cowboy Boots, Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label keeps fans on their toes. Recently, the Japanese brand connected with Suicoke to utilize Vibram’s FiveFinger design. Starting with a traditional outdoor style in 2021 and then pivoting to a Chelsea Boot hybrid for 2022, the duo now continues to embrace this sole unit with a new plain dress shoe and Chukka Boot equipped with visible toe slots.
hypebeast.com

Craig Green’s CG SCUBA STAN Revitalizes a Legend

Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.
hypebeast.com

'One Punch Man' Author Announces New Work 'Versus' For 'Shonen Sirius'

Webcomic artist ONE, best known for his webcomic-turned-critically-acclaimed animated series One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, recently announced that he’s working on a new series. Currently titled Versus, the new manga series will be penned by ONE, while the artwork will be provided by Kyoutaro Azuma, who has previously...

