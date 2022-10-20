Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi recently announced a collaboration with longtime friend KAWS for a special box set and merch release. Leading the team-up is the Man on the Moon Trilogy Box Set which stands as the first time Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen have been offered together. The limited edition box set created by KAWS and curated by Kid Cudi is a six LP collection and comes complete with a large-format 12×12 companion booklet with rare photos.

1 DAY AGO