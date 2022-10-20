Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Slawn Explains Why His “Unexpected” Ksubi Collaboration Makes Total Sense
When you watch Olaolu Slawn‘s IG Stories, you get used to expecting the unexpected. A Slawn x Ksubi collaboration is, as Slawn himself tells Hypebeast, “unexpected”. But the surprise and spontaneity of the partnership between the artist and Australian brand channels everything both parties have stood for in recent years.
hypebeast.com
COSTS and Vans Connect for Fall-Ready Collaboration
Shenzen-based store COSTS has joined forces with Vans for a new fall-ready collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut partnership, the collaboration reimagines Vans’ signature Authentic and Sk8-Hi silhouettes. Fit for fall, the two shoes arrive in natural shades of tan, peanut and wood. On both silhouettes, the tan appears...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
hypebeast.com
JiyongKim's SS23 Collection Delivers New Sun-Bleached Expressions
Coming back with its upcoming seasonal expression, JiyongKim has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. South Korean designer Jiyong Kim has put together an expansive selection of sun-bleached wares built on his established focus on natural color fading treatment. The label’s unique process rejects the large amounts of water and harmful chemicals to produce desired coloration while developing thoughtfully designed clothing.
hypebeast.com
M.A.N.K.I.N.D's FW22 Collection Explores the Philosophy of "Cerulean Troupe"
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, M.A.N.K.I.N.D looked to explore a wide range of references drawn from philosophy, history, and mythology. Dubbed “Cerulean Troupe,” the seasonal selection focuses on elevated garments marked by mixed materials and primary colors. The collection furthers the Indonesian label’s ethos of offering form and function, comfort and culture.
hypebeast.com
KAWS and Kid Cudi Come Together for 'Man on the Moon' Trilogy Box Set and Merch
Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi recently announced a collaboration with longtime friend KAWS for a special box set and merch release. Leading the team-up is the Man on the Moon Trilogy Box Set which stands as the first time Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen have been offered together. The limited edition box set created by KAWS and curated by Kid Cudi is a six LP collection and comes complete with a large-format 12×12 companion booklet with rare photos.
hypebeast.com
BadBadNotGood’s Leland Whitty Announces Debut Solo LP ‘Anyhow,’ Shares New Song “Awake”
Leland Whitty of Canadian instrumental band BadBadNotGood will be branching out on his own with a solo studio album. Due for release this December, Anyhow sees Witty enlist his older brother Lowell on the drums across nearly the entire project. Today, Whitty shares the first single from the forthcoming LP,...
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Reveals the 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Cast in New Teaser
Rihanna on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, pulling back the curtain on a hotly-anticipated cast of musicians, actors, models and dancers who will appear in the inclusive label’s latest collection. “Countdown starts now…” Rihanna wrote on Instagram under the promotional video....
hypebeast.com
C.P. Company's Ba-Tic Collection Pushes Raw Production to the Fore
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection titled the “Metropolis Series,” Italian-based label C.P. Company is gearing up to present its new Ba-Tic collection. Taking its name from Italian batik dyeing practices, waxed cotton cloth crafted by fabric experts Halley Stevensons enhances every piece from start to...
hypebeast.com
Paramore and Blink-182 To Headline New Atlantic City Beach Festival
And Blink-182 will headline the first-ever Adjacent Music Festival, an all-new two-day event that will take place on New Jersey’s Atlantic City Beach during Memorial Day weekend of next year. The festival will host three stages and performances from more than 40 artists, in the foreground of Atlantic City’s...
Truly Hard Seltzer releases limited edition Halloween booze in wicked black hues
Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer, a limited-edition blackberry lemon-flavored beverage, is black using natural dyes. The release follows Boston Beer Co.'s launch of the first-ever Halloween-themed Angry Orchard mini-keg.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Is Keeping Things Cozy With Its Jorge Shearling Shoe
Dr. Martens has presented its latest Jorge Made in England Shearling Mule shoe and it comes coated in Repello Calf Suede. The shoe brand is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we currently gear up for the cooler weather ahead, the footwear giant has dropped a new cozy style, designed with a furry inside that’s designed to hug the foot and keep wearers comfortable.
hypebeast.com
Tim Burton Calls Disney "A Horrible Bad Circus" and Will Probably Never Work With Them Again
Director Tim Burton recently attended the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France to receive his honorary Prix Lumière award. In a corresponding press conference, Burton, while sharing his views on modern movies, mentioned that his last ever work with Disney will likely be the 2019 live-action remake of Dumbo.
hypebeast.com
Ye Dropped By CAA Talent Agency, G.O.O.D. Music No Longer Signed By Def Jam
According to reports, the Holywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has now dropped Ye due to his recent anti-Semitic statements. A source has noted that CAA has ended its working relationship with the creative following the backlash generated by the anti-Semitic sentiments he has spread on both social media and in recent interviews.
hypebeast.com
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs New Deal With Motown Records
After fulfilling his contractual obligations with Atlantic Records over the summer, NBA YoungBoy has found a new label. The Baton Rouge rapper has signed a deal with Motown, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. In the past, YoungBoy was notably critical of Atlantic, using social media to caution other artists...
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and Suicoke Present Two More FiveFinger Styles
In recent years, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. has made noise via both its seasonal collections and unique footwear collaborations. Whether it be combining running shoes with Chelsea Boots or reimagining Cowboy Boots, Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label keeps fans on their toes. Recently, the Japanese brand connected with Suicoke to utilize Vibram’s FiveFinger design. Starting with a traditional outdoor style in 2021 and then pivoting to a Chelsea Boot hybrid for 2022, the duo now continues to embrace this sole unit with a new plain dress shoe and Chukka Boot equipped with visible toe slots.
hypebeast.com
Craig Green’s CG SCUBA STAN Revitalizes a Legend
Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.
hypebeast.com
'One Punch Man' Author Announces New Work 'Versus' For 'Shonen Sirius'
Webcomic artist ONE, best known for his webcomic-turned-critically-acclaimed animated series One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, recently announced that he’s working on a new series. Currently titled Versus, the new manga series will be penned by ONE, while the artwork will be provided by Kyoutaro Azuma, who has previously...
