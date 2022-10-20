Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Yankees using 2004 ALCS as motivation angered ex-players
There are bad ideas, and then there's how the New York Yankees tried to motivate their players entering Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. With the Yankees trailing the Houston Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination, manager Aaron Boone revealed that the team’s mental skills coach, Chad Bohling, sent around highlight clips of the 2004 Red Sox, who famously erased a 3-0 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS to advance to the World Series.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Chychrun, Carlo, Marchand
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, an NHL executive believes that the Bruins will be one of several teams in on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Speaking of defenseman, Brandon Carlo was back practicing with his teammates yesterday after leaving the game this past Saturday, Oct. 15, after taking a hit from Liam O’Brien. In other news, Brad Marchand is continuing to make progress from his offseason hip surgeries, though an exact return date to the lineup remains unknown.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Power Play Issues, Studnicka, Hall & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that certainly had a lot more ups than downs...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT
Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
New York Giants preparing to make decision on Nick Gates’s future with the team
The New York Giants could have offensive line reinforcements on the way. Former starting center Nick Gates could be making his return to the team. Gates returned to practice at the beginning of this month, giving the Giants 21-days to decide on his future. As that time period comes to a close, the New York Giants are preparing to make a decision on Nick Gates’s future.
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3
The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.
NBC Sports
Magic reveals he turned down chance to buy stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson is an NBA legend, but the former Los Angeles Lakers great and business mogul has yet to invest in one of the league’s teams. But that isn’t for lack of opportunity. While Johnson is part owner of two Los Angeles sports franchises in the MLB Dodgers...
The Yankees’ most disappointing player in the playoffs
The New York Yankees needed the best version of superstar slugger Aaron Judge during the postseason, but they’ve gotten half of what they bargained for over eight playoff games. Judge justified a monster contract extension with one of the best regular season campaigns in the history of the game,...
