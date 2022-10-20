Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBC Sports
Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving
After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry's Era, Not LeBron's
Kevin Garnett says the NBA is no longer in LeBron James' era, but rather Steph Curry's
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
NBC Sports
Magic reveals he turned down chance to buy stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson is an NBA legend, but the former Los Angeles Lakers great and business mogul has yet to invest in one of the league’s teams. But that isn’t for lack of opportunity. While Johnson is part owner of two Los Angeles sports franchises in the MLB Dodgers...
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant sky to throw down insane left-handed alley-oop
Because after this insane left-handed alley-oop finish the question is open to further debate. That’s not a well thrown lob pass, it’s behind him and only someone with superhuman leaping abilities and body control is getting to that. Enter Ja Morant. Morant and Kevin Durant are giving the...
NBC Sports
What does Jaylen Brown's social media handle mean?
If you've visited one of Jaylen Brown's social media pages, you have probably wondered what his handle "FCHWPO" stands for. The Boston Celtics star uses the "@FCHWPO" handle on both Twitter and Instagram. For him, it's more than just a username. It's a mantra for life both on and off the court.
NBC Sports
Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis.
NBC Sports
Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury
Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost. After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Joe Mazzulla addresses ejection from Celtics' loss to Bulls
The Boston Celtics were rightfully frustrated during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. After jumping out to an early 19-point lead, Boston allowed Chicago to go on a 49-14 run. The C's scored only 40 points in the second and third quarters combined after tallying 39 points in the first.
NBC Sports
Dubs' win vs. Kings is reality check for young second unit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The result Sunday night at Chase Center was a 130-125 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Their road to victory was full of highs and lows, in that order. Early on, it was all joy, excitement and amazement. The second half, especially the fourth quarter, was full of nail biting and countless frustrations. With nine minutes to go, Steve Kerr had seen enough.
NBC Sports
Young believes 49ers defense had 'anomaly game' vs Chiefs
In the wake of the 49ers' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many feel that San Francisco's defense just had an off day, including Bryant Young. The 49ers Hall of Fame defensive tackle was on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show on Monday and explained...
Comments / 0