ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06F5qU_0igXv4eQ00

Air quality across Whatcom County remained mostly in the unhealthy range and the Puget Sound region had some of the most polluted skies in the world Thursday, Oct. 20, as fog and wildfire smoke was taking its time clearing out.

Bellingham and the Kendall area had readings in the unhealthy range early Thursday, but levels near Lynden dropped to levels considered unhealthy for those with respiratory illnesses and others who are sensitive to smoke, according to data from the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Across Western Washington, air quality readings ranged from moderate to very unhealthy, and the website IQ Air showed Seattle with an air quality index of 263 on Thursday morning, second only to Delhi.

Bellingham schools were keeping students indoors for recess and officials urged everyone to limit their time outside or wear respiratory protection such as N-95 masks.

Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.

A trace of rain was recorded early Thursday, and more was on the way as a pair of storms approached Western Washington from the north.

An air quality alert was set to expire at 5 p.m. Thursday, as those storms were set to drop up to 1.5 inches of rain over the weekend — more rain than has fallen in Bellingham over a four-month period, according to forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KXL

Mechanical Issue May Have Caused Deadly Seaplane Crash

SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island. Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical...
FREELAND, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4

You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
136
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy