Las Vegas, NV

californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
8 News Now

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
HENDERSON, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Dinosaurs live on, at least outside this retired teacher’s Nevada home

HENDERSON, Nev. - For the past 16 years, dinosaurs have roamed a retired middle school teacher's front yard. When you drive up to Steve Springer’s home in Henderson, Nevada, you will notice dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes: a velociraptor triceratops, a blue brontosaurus, and a tyrannosaurus rex. Springer’s...
HENDERSON, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

