Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
californiaexaminer.net
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating shooting near Ft. Apache in SW valley
Police have shut down part of Ft. Apache at Gomer in the far southwest valley as they investigate a shooting.
actionnews5.com
ABC 15 News
kion546.com
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
KTNV
Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
californiaexaminer.net
fox10phoenix.com
Dinosaurs live on, at least outside this retired teacher’s Nevada home
HENDERSON, Nev. - For the past 16 years, dinosaurs have roamed a retired middle school teacher's front yard. When you drive up to Steve Springer’s home in Henderson, Nevada, you will notice dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes: a velociraptor triceratops, a blue brontosaurus, and a tyrannosaurus rex. Springer’s...
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Ex-Clark County official Robert Telles makes change in legal counsel after indictment in journalist’s death
A former Clark County official accused in the death of a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter has made a change in his legal counsel.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks. “It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi. FOX5 visited the business on...
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
