Kristen Hall Returns to CBS Studios as Executive Vice President of Communications

Kristen Hall is exiting Amazon and returning to CBS Studios in the role of executive vice president of communications.

Hall had previously been at CBS Studios for 14 years before departing to join Amazon in 2018. She returns in the role previously held by Lauri Metrose, who left CBS Studios in June 2022. In her new role, Hall will report to Chris Ender, executive vice president of communications for CBS. She will also work closely with David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. She will lead all publicity and communications strategies for the studio.

“Having Kristen return ‘home’ to head our communications operation is a four-year dream come true,” said Stapf. “The experience she gained during those years only enhances her superior skills in leading our world-class publicity team. Kristen’s rare combination of creativity, passion and smarts makes her beloved by the press and creative community. Everyone, from producers, executives and talent was elated that she was returning to CBS Studios.”

In her original stint at CBS Studios, Hall rose to the role of vice president of communications. She worked on shows like the “NCIS” franchise, the relaunch of “Star Trek,” and many others.

“Kristen elevates every single business and show campaign she touches with creativity, positivity, thoughtful strategy and big ideas,” Ender added. “She has an amazing passion for the business and its artistic process along with a clear vision for how it works together with publicity and earned media to help drive success. There were many, many happy faces in the halls the day Kristen returned to CBS earlier this month.”

During her time at Amazon, Hall was direct of original series publicity. In that role, she co-led series communications for the streamer, which included work on the Emmy-winning competition series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”