'Kinky Boots' at Venice Theatre will go on, albeit more than a year later than expected

When Venice Theatre's main stage and fly loft were severely damaged by the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian, the cast of the hit musical "Kinky Boots" was in the middle of rehearsals, getting ready to open the show on Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers; Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky had taught all of the songs; Tim Wisgerhof had completed the scenic design which was being built by volunteers. 16-foot tall, sparkly, red high-heeled boots were taking up space in the scene shop. The show was on target to open in just a few weeks. Hoping to present the show as planned, theater leadership worked hard to find a performance space for November, but after negotiations with a few different venues, it became clear that the alternative locations were either too small or already booked.

No stranger to the art of the pivot, Venice Theatre is now ready to announce that its production of the hit musical will go on, albeit more than a year later than expected. The Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical based on the 2005 British film will open in the rebuilt main stage Jervey Theatre on Jan. 12, 2024 and run through Feb. 11, 2024. Subscribers and single ticket holders who already have tickets for the show will be contacted by the box office to exchange their seats for a date in the 2024 run.

Fortunately, theatergoers will not have to wait until the damaged Jervey Theatre is repaired to enjoy a Venice Theatre show. A Christmas Carol will bring holiday cheer to the community Dec. 2-19. It will be performed in the Raymond Center (named for major donor Carole Raymond), situated on the north end of the theater's three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W. The building that once housed the temporary library is slated to serve as the theatre's Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 124-seat thrust theater.

Venice Theatre's team is putting the final touches on a plan to use the Raymond Center and its 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre for presenting most of the remaining shows of its 2022-2023 Season. The Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be ready in January 2023. Plans are also underway to offer the popular concert series in another location.

Visit https://venicetheatre.org for additional d 2022-23 season announcements. Community members are encouraged to donate to the theater's hurricane recovery at www.venicetheatre.org/donate.