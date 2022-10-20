ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

'Kinky Boots' at Venice Theatre will go on, albeit more than a year later than expected

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDbEE_0igXuvnh00

When Venice Theatre's main stage and fly loft were severely damaged by the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian, the cast of the hit musical "Kinky Boots" was in the middle of rehearsals, getting ready to open the show on Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers; Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky had taught all of the songs; Tim Wisgerhof had completed the scenic design which was being built by volunteers. 16-foot tall, sparkly, red high-heeled boots were taking up space in the scene shop. The show was on target to open in just a few weeks. Hoping to present the show as planned, theater leadership worked hard to find a performance space for November, but after negotiations with a few different venues, it became clear that the alternative locations were either too small or already booked.

No stranger to the art of the pivot, Venice Theatre is now ready to announce that its production of the hit musical will go on, albeit more than a year later than expected. The Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical based on the 2005 British film will open in the rebuilt main stage Jervey Theatre on Jan. 12, 2024 and run through Feb. 11, 2024. Subscribers and single ticket holders who already have tickets for the show will be contacted by the box office to exchange their seats for a date in the 2024 run.

Fortunately, theatergoers will not have to wait until the damaged Jervey Theatre is repaired to enjoy a Venice Theatre show. A Christmas Carol will bring holiday cheer to the community Dec. 2-19. It will be performed in the Raymond Center (named for major donor Carole Raymond), situated on the north end of the theater's three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W. The building that once housed the temporary library is slated to serve as the theatre's Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 124-seat thrust theater.

Venice Theatre's team is putting the final touches on a plan to use the Raymond Center and its 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre for presenting most of the remaining shows of its 2022-2023 Season. The Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be ready in January 2023. Plans are also underway to offer the popular concert series in another location.

Visit https://venicetheatre.org for additional d 2022-23 season announcements. Community members are encouraged to donate to the theater's hurricane recovery at www.venicetheatre.org/donate.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota

On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
SARASOTA, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach residents demanding answers from the city

In their first town hall meeting since the storm, four of the five council members for Fort Myers Beach are homeless, including the mayor. A lot of people on the beach still need water, trash is piling up, medication isn’t being delivered, and the responsibility of trash pick up is in question.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy