Ariel Danino lives in the outpost of Kumi Ori next to Yizhar. You may not agree with those setting up outposts across Judea-Samaria, but you should not confine your reading to what is written about them in the mainstream media. You should hear their voices as well. In this article, I bring you the voice of Ariel Danino, 26, married. and the father of three children. His wife is a teacher and he worked in construction until a fall two years ago in which he broke two vertebra and was left with 62% disability. He is currently undergoing vocational rehabilitation.

2 DAYS AGO