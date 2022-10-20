Read full article on original website
Change Keeps Us Young – Returning Home [audio]
Natalie welcomes us to the program by recaping the past few weeks which were packed with Jewish holydays, Rosh HaShana, Yom Kippur and Sukkot. She then plays earlier recorded pieces where she shares some wisdom like “make a change in your life” and “in Israel, you can make your mark.” Natalie plays from the Israeli radio while driving, translating for us – giving us a taste of life in Israel.
Ariel Danino: Arrested for Exiting Car while Jewish
Ariel Danino lives in the outpost of Kumi Ori next to Yizhar. You may not agree with those setting up outposts across Judea-Samaria, but you should not confine your reading to what is written about them in the mainstream media. You should hear their voices as well. In this article, I bring you the voice of Ariel Danino, 26, married. and the father of three children. His wife is a teacher and he worked in construction until a fall two years ago in which he broke two vertebra and was left with 62% disability. He is currently undergoing vocational rehabilitation.
IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed
IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet forces overnight Tuesday raided a safe house of the Lions’ Den terror group in Shechem and killed five terrorists, including one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, 31. Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed his assassination in a Reshet Bet radio interview Tuesday...
Who’s Afraid of Itamar Ben Gvir?
Everything you didn’t know about Itamar Ben Gvir because nobody told you. First, a necessary disclosure: on November 1 this year, after much deliberation, I intend to vote for Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir and his partner, Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich. As a liberal Orthodox Jew, I...
The Evolution Of Zionism
In the late 1800’s antisemitic events were rising dangerously high in Europe. For almost two thousand years the Jews had been wanderers without a home. Exiled from their land by the ancient Romans, the Jews had spread to the four corners of the world. Although finding temporary refuge in numerous places, the Jews would inevitably be persecuted by their hosts. The results of antisemitic persecution the Jews suffered under exile ranged from pogroms to a Holocaust.
Israeli Elections Round 5
Israelis head to the polls next week (Tuesday, Nov 1st) for the 5th time since 2019. Many people have asked me why this happens, and my answer is always the same; Israelis just want a day off!. Election Day in Israel is similar to the one thing I miss about...
Drugs, Politics, Wars & Gold – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Politics, here, US, UK, Italy. Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter.
Life Chronicles
I’m a 20-year-old woman whose life was destroyed by Covid. I’m trying to pick up the pieces, but I need help. I was in the second half of my Junior year in high school when Covid struck and put an end to school as we knew it. I tried very hard to do all my studies by Zoom, but it just wasn’t the same. Twelfth grade came and went on Zoom. I was denied the graduation that I had dreamed of, and going to Israel for a year of seminary was out of the question.
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Haredi Mother of 11 Promoted to Top Officer’s Rank in Israel’s Fire Dept.
For the first time in history, Israel’s Fire Commissioner appointed a woman to the post of head of the human resources department at the rank of Tafsar, the equivalent of an IDF General. Fire and Rescue Commissioner Lieutenant-General Eyal Caspi appointed Rachel Pisam as head of the Human Resources...
Israel to Acquire 12 CH-53K ‘King Stallion’ Helicopters
Defense Ministry Director-General and IDF Major-General (ret) Amir Eshel is on a working visit in the United States, where he spent time Monday at the Lockheed-Martin-Sikorsky factory in Stratford, Connecticut to inspect the production line for the CH-53K “King Stallion” helicopter purchased by the Jewish State. Israel will...
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish
“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
Lapid Announces New IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday announced to his cabinet ministers: “Today, we are submitting for Cabinet approval Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s proposal to appoint Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi as the 23rd IDF Chief-of-Staff.”. The appointment of Halevi, who is considered the most qualified for the job across the...
Regavim Brings Illegal PA Construction to Benny Gantz’s Front Door
Members of the Regavim Movement erected a structure on Monday, decorated with Palestinian and European Union flags, near the Rosh Ha’Ayin home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “In a matter of minutes, municipal patrol units and a police enforcement team arrived at the scene and demanded they evacuate the...
WJRO Reports on Thousands of Cultural Objects Looted By Croatia during Holocaust
The World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) last week announced the publication of an extensive report presenting a historical analysis and partial list of cultural objects looted from Jews and others by the Croatian fascists – the Ustaše – during the Holocaust and after World War II, that were nationalized by the Communist government and distributed to Croatian state institutions.
Make Malki A National Jewish Cause
Malki Roth is perhaps a name you’re sick of hearing, a stale story, an old story, the story of the Jewish girl who got blown up while eating pizza a LONG time ago. Even as you feel perhaps a pinch of guilt at your indifference, you say to yourself that it’s Israel’s fault in the first place that the woman who helped murder 15-year-old Malki is free. This also makes the subject of Malki Roth a subject that some people just don’t want to touch.
Netanyahu Rebukes Smotrich: Stop Shooting Inside the Tent
Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on his potential key allies, Religious Zionism, to “stop shooting inside the armored troops carrier,” which is an Israeli more aggressive paraphrase of President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s adage about having your enemies inside the tent aiming out, rather than outside the tent aiming in.
Documentary Series Exposes 3,000 Hours of Vile Leftist Antisemitism Recorded by Swedish Spy
Zvi Yehezkeli, an Israeli television journalist and documentarian who heads the Arab desk at News 13, on Sunday night is launching “Sh’tula” (implant), a five-episode espionage docu-series on Channel 13, which reveals for the first time authentic documentation of what goes on behind the scenes of human rights organizations operating in Judea and Samaria.
TAU, HU Scientific Breakthrough: Geomagnetic Fields Reveal Truth of Biblical Narratives
A joint study by the Tel Aviv and Hebrew Universities, involving 20 researchers from different countries and disciplines, has accurately dated 21 destruction layers at 17 archaeological sites in Israel by reconstructing the direction and/or intensity of the earth’s magnetic field recorded in burnt remnants. The new data verify the Biblical accounts of the Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
