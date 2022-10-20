ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Shaving costs, saving lives — Net-Zero Carbon

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole was joined by Matt Byrd, director of sales at InRange Technologies, to discuss everything from cost and environmental savings related to trailer skirts to a new initiative to help the people of Zambia. Founded in 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina, InRange, under...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Why Railroad Workers United wants US rail infrastructure publicly owned

Railroad Workers United (RWU), an independent group of union members who represent different crafts in the industry, in early October adopted a resolution supporting public ownership of railroad infrastructure in the U.S. The resolution, adopted at the group’s annual convention, is RWU’s response to what it calls a lack of...
freightwaves.com

US airports need subsidies for cargo modernization, groups say

Logistics businesses involved in air transport are urging states and the federal government not to shortchange cargo when dispersing funds for airport infrastructure upgrades. The Airforwarders Association (AfA) and a group representing customs brokers released a position paper last week calling for the establishment of a dedicated investment fund for cargo facilities because air cargo is a critical driver of economic growth, especially e-commerce, and modernization is needed to keep airports from being bogged down by shipment growth.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Did US slash imports too much, setting stage for shipping rebound?

The U.S. supply chain is in the throes of a so-called “bullwhip effect.” Importers overreacted to last year’s congestion and heightened consumer demand, brought in too much cargo too early, and are now stuck with excess inventory. Could there be a bullwhip effect in the opposite direction next year?
freightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: Breaking ground and breaking records

CREATE breaks ground on 2 congestion-reducing projects in Chicago. The Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program broke ground Tuesday on two projects aimed at improving network flows for freight and passenger trains in Chicago. The Forest Hill Flyover project involves the construction of a bridge that the CREATE...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Digital freight platform Convoy announces 2nd round of layoffs since June

Digital freight startup Convoy announced Monday that it is cutting more jobs, the tech giant’s second round of layoffs in the past year after slashing 7% of its workforce in June. However, the Seattle-based company declined to disclose the number of employees being terminated “out of respect for our...
freightwaves.com

For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak

Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Mexico reconsiders banning double tractor-trailers

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico reconsiders banning double tractor-trailers; New Mexico announces $72M air cargo facility; Texas seafood importer sues government for blocking shipment; and trucker receives nine-year prison sentence for drug smuggling. Mexico reconsiders...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy