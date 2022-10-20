Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma artists keep eye on ordinance they worry will restrict rights to paint
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma artists are keeping an eye on an ordinance they worry will restrict their rights to paint. Oklahoma City’s City Council was originally scheduled to consider a new sign ordinance on Tuesday to regulate signs and art around town. The ordinance was just removed from the agenda Monday night.
CW33 NewsFix
Who has better drivers: Oklahoma or Texas? Study reveals the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas-Oklahoma feud is alive and well and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Whether it be for football, basketball or any other sport, the two states are constantly competing to see which one is superior. But which state has the better...
KOCO
Oklahoma organization aims to improve children's lives by empowering foster, adoptive families
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Foster Care and Adoptive Association of Oklahoma aims to improve the lives of children by empowering foster and adoptive families through support connection and advocacy. KOCO 5 recently spoke with the organization's executive director, Sarah Herrian, about the need for foster families in Oklahoma. Open...
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
KOCO
Program looks to help, give to deserving children over holidays in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program is looking to help deserving children over the holidays in Oklahoma. It’s never too early to start talking about the holidays. In fact, the giving season starts now. The Citizens Caring for Children are getting a head start. If you’re looking for a...
Interim study examines ethics and accountability for Oklahoma’s elected officials
Senator Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) hosted an interim study Monday focused on Oklahoma’s laws for ethics and accountability for elected officials.
KOCO
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
KOCO
Oklahoma leaders hope to stem swell of hate against Jewish community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders hope to stem a swell of hate against the Jewish community. They hope education is the key. Oklahoma Jewish leaders said they’re concerned about a rise in antisemitic remarks, sparked by recent interviews with rapper Kanye West. Now, they’re using the discussion to...
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
KOCO
Where Oklahomans live could determine cost of mailing ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re looking to vote absentee by mail in November, where you live will determine how much it costs to mail a ballot. It all has to do with how heavy or how long the ballot is for the county. In Oklahoma County, it’ll cost...
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California
The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
KOCO
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking the storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
The courtroom was filled with Mary Hackathorn’s relatives and life-long friends, several of whom were wiping tears during the 30-minute hearing.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
