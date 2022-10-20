ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
Mix 97.9 FM

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California

The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
KFOR

Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!

There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking the storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
city-sentinel.com

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
