TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fox News Channel announced it will host a town hall with Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance next week. The town hall will take place on Nov. 1 in Columbus from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a live audience of bipartisan Ohio voters. Organizers say the event will focuse on key issues facing the swing state ahead of the election on Nov. 8.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO