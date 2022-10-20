Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children; all 6 suffered gunshot wounds
Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR reminds residents to purchase a sturgeon license before Oct. 31
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded residents on Tuesday to purchase a sturgeon license before Oct. 31 if they want to take part in spearing season next year. The sturgeon spearing season for Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
spectrumnews1.com
Recent tragedy highlights concern, need for more mobile crisis units
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Questions and concerns are being raised around more social service presence after a Nicholasville Police Department-involved incident unfortunately led to the death of a suicidal person. What You Need To Know. Kentucky State Police are investigating after Nicholasville police shot and killed an armed man they...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
Comments / 0