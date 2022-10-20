GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO