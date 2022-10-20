Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
richlandsource.com
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
This story has been updated. As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school...
richlandsource.com
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
cleveland19.com
Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
crawfordcountynow.com
Street Paving begins in Galion
GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
13abc.com
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Marion man was killed Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash in Troy Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffrey Kight was riding his Harley Davidson next to a another motorcyclist, when the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield while turning left and struck both motorcycles.
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
