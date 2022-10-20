ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
crawfordcountynow.com

Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Street Paving begins in Galion

GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
GALION, OH
13abc.com

Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral

PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County

LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Marion man was killed Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash in Troy Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffrey Kight was riding his Harley Davidson next to a another motorcyclist, when the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield while turning left and struck both motorcycles.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations

BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
MANSFIELD, OH

