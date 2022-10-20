UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — No. 16 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) leaned on its tight ends, who combined for two receiving touchdowns, in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 victory over Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) in their annual White Out game Saturday night. Penn State’s offense started out slow, going...

