ajmc.com
Chronic Disease Management: Why Dementia Care Is Different
David B. Reuben, MD, Gary Epstein-Lubow, MD, Leslie Chang Evertson, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, Lee A. Jennings, MD, MSHS. Because of its often slowly progressive nature, dementia is often included among chronic disease management programs. Yet, for many reasons, its management demands different approaches. ABSTRACT. With the rise in the population...
Are NK-Cell–Based Treatments the Next Approach in Immuno-Oncology?
Highlighting their ability to quickly destroy malignant cells without antigen specificity, natural killer (NK) cells have been identified as an opportunity for use, particularly in cases where T cells are not effective. Amid efforts to improve and expand the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, researchers of a...
Including Sleep Health in Cardiovascular Health Scores Could Predict CVD Risk
A study found that including sleep health as part of a cardiovascular health assessment improved the ability to predict cardiovascular disease (CVD). An improved score to assess cardiovascular health (CVH) that included sleep health was more effective in predicting the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in older adults in the United States, according to a new study published in Journal of the American Heart Association.
Treatment Outcomes of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy Associated With Temporary Neural Changes
A systematic review found that changes in neural mechanisms as a result of ketamine treatment could play a role in treatment outcomes of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The effectiveness of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) was affected by the neural changes caused by ketamine treatment, according to a review published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
Evaluating Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Informal Caregivers of Patients With Parkinson Disease
Informal caregivers of people with Parkinson disease residing in the United Kingdom discussed challenges faced in providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included risk of infection, lack of access to care, and the impact of lockdown on engaging in activities of daily living. Risk of infection and inadequate health...
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
What We’re Reading: Addiction Medicine Access in Pregnancy; Nursing Home Evaluations; Pediatric Hospitals Filling
The Biden administration will expand the use of medication to treat substance use disorders to include pregnant women; oversight of the nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes will be tightened; children’s hospitals are filling up with cases of respiratory syncytial virus and other respiratory diseases. Pregnant Women to Gain Access...
Combination of Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Approved by FDA for Unresectable Liver Cancer
A dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as Imjudo, in combination with durvalumab, sold as Imfinzi, was approved by the FDA Monday for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Today, FDA approved a dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as...
Estimating Treatment-Resistant Depression in Taiwan Using Insurance Data
The study found that in most cases, progression to treatment-resistant depression occurred within the first year. Using health insurance data, a recent study conducted in Taiwan examined the treatment patterns and health care use of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Writing in Journal of Affective Disorders, the authors said understanding...
Swedish Study Finds Increasing Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancers Among Younger Adults
Intrahepatic and perihilar cholangiocarcinoma, in particular, grew faster in young patients than in older patients. A new study out of Sweden suggests biliary tract cancers are increasing in prevalence among younger adults. The report affirms research from other Western countries suggesting such a trend. The study was published in the...
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Linked to Greater Skin Cancer Risk
The risks of 4 types of skin cancers were investigated among patients who have neurofibromatosis type 1, a multisystem autosomal dominant genetic syndrome characterized by loss of neurofibromin. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), keratinocyte carcinoma, and melanoma risks were found to be higher among a group of...
