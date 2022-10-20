ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc Finance Committee to Review Proposed 2023 Budget

There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. where the public will be given time to voice their comments. Then, after reviewing the previous meeting minutes, the group will begin discussing the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc School Receives Award from NEW Manufacturing Alliance

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance held its 11th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards yesterday, and a Manitowoc school was one of the award recipients. The program was held at the Resch Expo in Green Bay and shined a spotlight on best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin...
MANITOWOC, WI
MPSD Deep Dive Part 2: State Report Card Shows District is Meeting Low Expectations, Needs Improvement

Today on our deep dive into the Manitowoc Public School District, we are taking a look at how they fared on the District Accountability Report Card. The information is portrayed on a scatter plot, with the y-axis showing the amount of money a district makes per student, and the x-axis showing the overall score for the district (which you can see below).
MANITOWOC, WI
MPSD to Continue to Address Student Behavior, Educational Shortfalls

There are two meetings scheduled for this week in the Manitowoc Public School District. First up is the Ad-Hoc-Student Behavior Advisory Committee, which will convene at 4:15 this afternoon (October 24th) at the MPSD Office on Lindbergh Drive. They will discuss any feedback they have received, and any ideas and...
MANITOWOC, WI
Historical Society Seeking Singers for Holiday Program

The Manitowoc County Historical Society is seeking groups to sing in the historic Niles Church as part of the museum’s annual Pinecrest Christmas program on Friday, December 9th and 10th. Groups are needed to share the sounds of the Christmas season through instruments or songs during the annual Christmas...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI
In-Person Absentee Voting Begins in Manitowoc Today

In-person absentee voting begins today in the City of Manitowoc. Those who signed up for this style of voting are able to do so in the City Clerk’s office in Manitowoc’s City Hall nearly every day leading up to the November 8th election. If you plan on voting...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Public Library Explains their “Dummy Books”

The following article was submitted by Laura Schreiner, the Materials Management/ILL Associate at Manitowoc Public Library. “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library” — Albert Einstein. Most area residents are aware that Manitowoc Public Library is a proud anchor (maritime-themed...
MANITOWOC, WI
Threat At Two Rivers High School Under Investigation

The Two Rivers Police Department was made aware of a threat to The High School this morning via social media. Police say they are working closely with The School District and the FBI Yoto help ensure the safety and staff and students and to locate the source of the threat.
Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
GREEN BAY, WI
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
Marian Scheurell

Marian (Naidl) Scheurell, a Manitowoc resident passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Marian was born on January 29, 1933, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Mary Naidl. She attended Sacred Heart grade school, Wilson JHS, and Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1951. On August 28, 1954, Marian married William J. Scheurell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on January 10, 1996. She worked at Frank J Kerscher Company and the JC Penney Company. Marian was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church as well as the Wisconsin Czechs.
MANITOWOC, WI

