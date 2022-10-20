ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Warehouses and employers like Amazon bring new jobs and higher wages for some blue-collar workers, but they can be hard on cities — and on the human body

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. After smashing earnings expectations, Netflix is giving critics the middle finger. TikTok influencers are luring followers with deceptive promises of side-hustle riches. The US economy...
The Hill

The typical homeless person in America might surprise you

The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Micromanaging boss who made employees’ life hell gets what’s coming to him

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2021. When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.
Fortune

Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years

The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
Phys.org

Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'

Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
TechRadar

Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change

A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy