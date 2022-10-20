Read full article on original website
Related
Remote workers are powering through and working while sick — and it's bad for them and their companies
If you're working from home, why take a sick day? Experts say it could impact work culture by setting the wrong precedent for your team.
Killing the commute allows workers to sleep more—and bosses should be happy to hear that
The proven drawbacks of the commute only add fuel to the stay-at-home crowd’s fire. To those who say office work is valuable, consider: Forgoing a commute has put 60 million hours back onto the clocks of those working from home each day. That’s according to new research from the...
Warehouses and employers like Amazon bring new jobs and higher wages for some blue-collar workers, but they can be hard on cities — and on the human body
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. After smashing earnings expectations, Netflix is giving critics the middle finger. TikTok influencers are luring followers with deceptive promises of side-hustle riches. The US economy...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
The typical homeless person in America might surprise you
The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
Move over WFH, hello 'work whenever': 94% of employees want to ditch the 9-to-5 for flexible schedules, new survey says
More workers value having flexible work hours than the ability to "work from anywhere," according to a new survey from Slack.
CNBC
Remote jobs have tripled during the pandemic—these are the top 10 companies hiring for them
Though people are returning to in-office work, the option for remote work remains high and is likely to keep growing. The share of jobs that explicitly say workers can be remote has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic, from roughly 4% of in 2019 to nearly 12% of jobs in 2022, according to ZipRecruiter data.
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
‘Why should I pay for you to have a child?’ This is the state of the debate on childcare right now | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
A fair and successful society respects and takes care of its young citizens, as well as their parents, says the Guardian columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Upworthy
Micromanaging boss who made employees’ life hell gets what’s coming to him
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2021. When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.
'How America Works' host Mike Rowe says Americans no longer 'appreciate' the blue-collar workers who help keep the country running
Mike Rowe, host of 'Deadliest Catch' and 'Dirty Jobs,' called out Americans for their lack of appreciation of blue-collar workers who help keep the country running. Rowe joined host Sean Hannity on Friday's airing of Hannity to promote the new season of his other show 'How America Works.'. He said...
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
Childcare costs are bleeding many families dry. This map shows how expensive it is in your state
Childcare costs are “going to suck you dry no matter what,” says one Michigan mother.
Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Phys.org
Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'
Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
Remote Workers Are Saving 60 Million Commuting Hours — and Working Less. Here's How They Spend Their Extra Time.
Everyone's getting more sleep — but this is how the rest of it breaks down.
TechRadar
Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change
A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.
studyfinds.org
Information overload: 3 in 10 say their brain ‘shuts down’ when they hear the word ‘data’
NEW YORK — More than seven in 10 Americans suffer from “data dread.” A survey of 2,000 adults finds that 29 percent admit their brain “shuts down” when they see or hear the word “data.” For more than a fifth (21%), it’s because they simply aren’t interested, and 35 percent admit they find it boring.
Comments / 0