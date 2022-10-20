Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2021. When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.

