Kerrang
Asylums’ track-by-track guide to new album Signs Of Life
We made our previous album Genetic Cabaret with the legendary Steve Albini in Chicago, it was an unbelievable experience which we will never forget. The album was released in 2019 during the early months of the pandemic and as a result we were unable to tour that record. The genesis...
Kerrang
Watch the video for Can’t Swim’s dark, emotional new single
Can’t Swim are back with an incredibly emotional new single entitled i heard they found you face down inside your living room. Frontman Chris LoPorto explains that the song is “about the time I received a phone call that one of my friends had committed suicide. The lyrics describe not being able to fathom living without them. The confusion, regret and resentment have sat heavy in my heart for a long time but writing this song has given me some sort of solace and relief.
Ed Sheeran Documentary in the Works, Balancing Home and ‘Life as a Celebrity’
A documentary about the life and career of Ed Sheeran is in the works. “We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life, and there was a big conversation about what we include,” Sheeran explained to UK tabloid The Sun. The singer has been on tour for much of 2022 in support of his latest record “=” (although the tour has been billed as the Mathematics Tour, due to the 31-year-old artist having put out albums with titles that represent mathematics symbols). The tour began in April in Dublin, Ireland and will conclude in September 2023...
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Hit Runway for Rihanna's Fashion Show
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has officially joined the line-up of runway models for Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The Prime Video exclusive fashion show previously teased new styles, patterns, and releases for Savage X Fenty shoppers, but this year, we're told it's going to be a whole lot cooler–and its cast of models proves it.
Kerrang
Slipknot announce three Knotfest Australia dates
Slipknot’s travelling event Knotfest is branching out even further, with three dates in Australia announced for 2023. The Iowa titans will be taking their huge festival down under to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next March, for what will be their first Aussie shows since 2016. A full line-up is...
Kerrang
Hollywood Vampires announce 2023 arena tour
Hollywood Vampires have announced a 2023 UK arena tour with. The supergroup – compromised of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – will “rise again” next summer for six shows in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow. “Well, it’s already been three...
