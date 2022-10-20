Read full article on original website
Companies See Higher-Than-Usual CFO Turnover in Uncertain Climate
The chief financial officers (CFOs) of a number of the largest companies in the U.S. have stepped down recently, a trend happening as America’s corporations face continued pressure from rising inflation. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 23), autumn often sees higher turnover...
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Mastercard’s Crypto Arm Targets FIs Seeking Customer Trading Offerings
Mastercard moved into the business of providing the backend tools and support to let financial institutions offer retail customers white-label cryptocurrency trading and custody services earlier this month, it did so for a very simple reason: Consumers want it. In a recent survey, the card payments giant found that 60%...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
Bank Outsourcing Drives Digital Transformation In MENA Financial Services Sector
With decades-old legacy infrastructure and the rise of digital-only players disrupting the banking space, financial institutions (FIs) stand to gain a lot from digital transformation. But modernizing legacy banking systems is not without its challenges, some of which are the hefty investments and significant delays that can cause significant interruptions...
Modernizing the Smokestack Economy with BNPL, Industrial Marketplaces
The process of getting rid of paper invoices and checks may not be new, but the drive to solve this old problem is generating some new thinking — especially when it comes to the transformation of big, old, dirty industries. That creativity is bringing some of the oldest of...
Crushing inflation could push unemployment to 6%, Wall Street bank warns
Deutsche Bank strategists warned this week that more than 4 million Americans could lose their jobs as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation.
Google and Twitter Results May Hold Clues on Future of Crypto Payments
As Wall Street investors brace for a raft of Big Tech earnings this week, the cryptocurrency world will have its eyes and ears fixed on something slightly different. Specifically, whether Google or Twitter, which report earnings Tuesday (Oct. 25), will shed fresh insight into how the tech giants’ and the social media powerhouses plan to integrate digital assets and payments into their day-to-day operations.
Jack Henry Employs Payrailz to Launch P2P Solution
Payments processing company Jack Henry is leveraging its recent acquisition of the Payrailz payments platform with the launch of a standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. “Operating as the industry’s only financial institution-centric, open-loop, real-time P2P payments solution, Jack Henry’s offering provides a flexible, convenient way to send money to virtually...
Dutch B2B Lending Platform Floryn Secures $64M From NatWest
Floryn, a Netherlands-based online lending firm for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that it has raised 65 million euros ($64 million) from U.K. bank NatWest. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers business loans of up to 3 million euros to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). To...
Cellulant and Mastercard Team to Provide Virtual Cards for African Businesses
Cellulant, a pan-African payment company, announced that it will deploy Mastercard’s virtual card technology to enable payments for Cellulant customers. Thanks to the partnership, Cellulant customers across Africa can shop and pay with global merchants wherever Mastercard is accepted, including online transactions, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 25) press release.
Veem Rolls out Real-Time Payment Tool for SMBs
Veem has launched a real-time payment tool for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more than 100 countries. The service is for businesses with domestic and cross-border payments, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 25) news release. “This will be the largest coverage of countries where businesses can pay and get...
Amazon, Venmo Team on New Secure Payments Partnership
Online shoppers can now pay for their Amazon purchases though their Venmo accounts thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday (Oct 25). Both Venmo and Amazon released joint statements announcing the partnership, stating that by joining forces, nearly 90 million active Venmo customers in the U.S. will have new way to check out easily and quickly for their Amazon purchases.
Russia’s Tech Brain Drain Provides Eastern European Startups Opportunity For Brain Gain
While Western European countries have long dominated the region’s venture capital (VC) landscape, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is fast emerging as a hotbed of investment opportunity, with several new funds closed this year. These include recently closed Trind VC, a seed-stage venture fund based in the Estonian capital...
Intentional Spending Trend Continues to Shape Purchasing Decisions
Amid inflation, Canadians will continue to spend intentionally, making purchasing decisions that align with their financial goals, Interac Corp. Chief Commercial Officer William Keliehor predicts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Canadians are feeling the impact of high inflation....
Diebold Nixdorf Teams With Featurespace on Fraud Prevention Tech Integration
Retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf has joined forces with financial crime prevention firm Featurespace to integrate Featurespace’s fraud prevention tech into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform. “By partnering with Featurespace, Diebold Nixdorf can provide financial institutions a fully integrated payments solution with proven real-time fraud detection and prevention...
Prove, Experian, Team to Help Identify the Unbanked
Digital identity company Prove Identity has joined forces with Experian in a partnership designed to use identity verification tools to promote financial inclusion. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 25) news release, the collaboration aims to help companies offer financial services to more customers, including underbanked people who may not have a credit file or lengthy data history.
