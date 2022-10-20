Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
Spotify Shares Dip After Third-Quarter Earnings Report
Spotify shares fell 7% Tuesday after the streaming giant reported third-quarter 2022 earnings that narrowly beat analyst expectations on revenue and showed continued subscriber growth. Spotify reported 456 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% year over year and 6 million above guidance. The company posted 195 million...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors will have a great deal of data to digest Tuesday. Several big names reported earnings before the bell (see below), and fresh economic indicators, such as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and October's consumer confidence reading, are also in the offing. Stocks are coming off two straight days of big wins, but what companies report Tuesday could bump things off course. Two tech titans, Microsoft and Alphabet, report after the bell. Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Chipotle Says Price Hikes Lift Revenue as Customers Show ‘Minimal Resistance'
Chipotle Mexican Grill topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings. The burrito chain said same-store sales rose 7.6% in the quarter. Chipotle raised menu prices for the third time in 15 months in August. Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that topped analysts' expectations as another round...
Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Investor Vinod Khosla Says Focusing on 2030 Climate Targets Is the Wrong Approach
Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know
The Leading Economic Index, published by the Conference Board, is now below a threshold that the group says is a recession signal. The index has 10 components that it is based on, including stock market performance and initial jobless claims. Some economists say the underlying economic data is a mixed...
Airlines Have the Passengers. Now They Need the Planes
Boeing and Airbus have been struggling with parts and labor shortages. The issues have made it difficult to ramp up production of new planes. The limitations mean airlines can't expand flying as easily and airfare prices are likely to remain high. Air travel demand is showing no sign of easing,...
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
Apple Raises Prices on Its TV and Music Streaming Services
Apple on Monday increased monthly and annual subscription prices for its streaming services Apple TV+ and Apple Music. It also raised prices for the Apple One bundle. In a statement, Apple said the price increase for Apple Music was because of increased music licensing costs. Apple on Monday increased monthly...
