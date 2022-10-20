ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

KSLTV

Stalled semi-truck hit by train in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A train hit a semi-truck after it stalled on train tracks in Tooele, Utah, Tuesday morning. A Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy told KSL-TV that the semi-truck was driving over the train tracks near Canyon Road and Foothill Road when the vehicle stalled and was hit by a Union Pacific train.
KSLTV

One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
KSLTV

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
KSLTV

Worker killed by falling granite in Salt Lake business

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker was killed Saturday when a piece of granite fell on him. On Sunday, Salt Lake police said an emergency call was played at approximately 12:19 p.m. Saturday from 1998 N. Redwood Road, listed as Creative Granite & Design, though the business was not confirmed by police.
ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
kslnewsradio.com

Police seeking help finding runaway teen from Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mya Mill. Police believe she is a runaway, and that she is still in the area of Tooele County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mya, police ask that...
