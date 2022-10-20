Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
KSLTV
Stalled semi-truck hit by train in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A train hit a semi-truck after it stalled on train tracks in Tooele, Utah, Tuesday morning. A Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy told KSL-TV that the semi-truck was driving over the train tracks near Canyon Road and Foothill Road when the vehicle stalled and was hit by a Union Pacific train.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
kjzz.com
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
KSLTV
One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
Man accused of filming under bathroom stall in West Jordan Home Depot
A man was arrested Sunday after an employee at Home Depot in West Jordan claimed he was recording him in the bathroom.
kjzz.com
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KSLTV
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
KSLTV
Worker killed by falling granite in Salt Lake business
SALT LAKE CITY — A worker was killed Saturday when a piece of granite fell on him. On Sunday, Salt Lake police said an emergency call was played at approximately 12:19 p.m. Saturday from 1998 N. Redwood Road, listed as Creative Granite & Design, though the business was not confirmed by police.
KSLTV
Salt Lake County mayor proposes $85M for repairing, improving county facilities
SALT LAKE CITY — Amid concerns over inflation and its future effects, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson’s proposed budget for next year focuses on “overdue” improvements to county buildings and infrastructure, and compensation for county employees. Wilson described her proposal as “the tale of two...
Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
kslnewsradio.com
Police seeking help finding runaway teen from Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mya Mill. Police believe she is a runaway, and that she is still in the area of Tooele County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mya, police ask that...
