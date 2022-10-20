ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
No decision reached at Waterville amphitheater hearing Monday

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council reached no decision on the proposed amphitheater in the city at a three-hour public hearing Monday. Mayor Tim Pedro said there was too much testimony and information to make a decision Monday night. He said the next meeting date on the subject is not certain, but will likely be Nov. 28.
ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows

Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
