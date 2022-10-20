Read full article on original website
$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucas County voters can expect to see 10-year renewal levy for Toledo Metroparks on Nov. 8 ballot
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Americans will head to the polls to vote on Election Day in less than two weeks. In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan. In both states, you'll also vote on Congressional representatives and state lawmakers.
Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
Mercy Health to remove St. Charles maternity care, expand St. Vincent
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 5, 2022. Mercy Health announced the removal of OB care, which includes maternity and fetal care, from St. Charles Hospital on Tuesday morning. Representatives from the healthcare company said in a statement...
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
No decision reached at Waterville amphitheater hearing Monday
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council reached no decision on the proposed amphitheater in the city at a three-hour public hearing Monday. Mayor Tim Pedro said there was too much testimony and information to make a decision Monday night. He said the next meeting date on the subject is not certain, but will likely be Nov. 28.
ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball. Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations. The hope is to grow the...
Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows
Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
Hundreds turn out to enjoy great weather, 5K and 8 miler fundraiser at Secor Metropark
SYLVANIA, Ohio — More than 200 runners and walkers laced up their shoes and enjoyed the warmth for the annual Falling Leaves 8 miler and 5K at Secor Metropark on Sunday. The race is put on by the Toledo Road Runner Club with all money raised going to help Guatemalan communities in need.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
Sensory-friendly shopping is back this year at local Target stores
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Holiday shopping can be overwhelming for many of us, but for individuals on the autism spectrum, the bright lights, loud music and crowded stores can be major barriers to preparing for the holidays. That's why for the sixth year in a row, Bittersweet Farms and two...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Hancock County ADAMHS Board helps at-risk youths with county support
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board has been awarded a $1 million per year grant from the federal government. Originally awarded in 2018, the organization has been using the four-year grant to help at-risk kids in their community. "What this grant...
13abc.com
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
19th Annual Heart & Soul: Caring for Our Community raises awareness for mental health
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 19th Annual Heart and Soul Caring for Our Community Event at Fifth Third Field Saturday night aimed to raise awareness while working to beat the stigmas surrounding mental health issues. Attendees came out for a night on the town to have fun and dressed up...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
