Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Comment period on Virginia's new transgender students policies ends Wednesday

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/public-comment-period-on-youngkins-transgender-policy-ends-wednesday/.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/eastern-state-hospital-escapee-taken-in-custody/.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns

A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

