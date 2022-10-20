ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

East Village Magazine

UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant

The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Officials reflect on Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Huron River in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing along the Huron River in Ann Arbor, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell recalled what it took to get the Clean Water Act passed by Congress 50 years ago. There were fires in the late 1960s on industrially polluted and oil-slicked rivers from Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River to New York’s Buffalo River to Michigan’s Rouge River, fueling creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux

(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

A case for the “Vomit Comet”: the beauty within struggle

It’s 2 a.m. on a Friday night. The streets are desolate. The faint, distant roar of “Pump It Up” in the distance slowly fades away, only to open up a lonely silence. You are alone with your thoughts. Your mind races from one topic to the next, trying to make sense of the night you just had. Your voice is gone and your legs are tired. You want to sit down and relax but you can’t: you have to take the bus back to North Campus. You walk for what seems like miles and what feels like a millennium. Suddenly, in the distance, a beckoning light calls you. It’s the CCTC, and you’re greeted by a group of people in the same position as you. You found that at that moment you were a bit excited to see people you had never met. You find, at 2 a.m. on a Friday night at a bus stop, a community.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
