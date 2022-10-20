Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
New Ann Arbor coffee shop to serve traditional Yemeni coffee
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor shop is set to bring traditional Yemeni coffee in the coming months. Haraz Coffee House, which has a flagship location in Dearborn, is set to open in early 2023, according to owner Hamzah Nasser. “To be in the heart of Ann Arbor...
More pediatric care options available through new Michigan Medicine, Trinity Health partnership
ANN ARBOR, MI - Pediatric care is expanding in southeast Michigan thanks to a deal between Michigan Medicine and Trinity Health. The health systems have agreed to a partnership that brings advanced pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital to better serve Oakland County, officials said. The deal, approved by...
Ann Arbor buying flood-prone site previously used for urban flower farm
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving ahead with plans to purchase a flood-prone neighborhood property for stormwater management improvements. City Council voted 10-0 to OK the $108,300 purchase of the 0.156-acre parcel at 302 Mulholland Ave. last week. The city is buying the small piece of vacant...
washtenawvoice.com
This November, three candidates battle it out for a seat on the WCC Board of Trustees
Two WCC Board of Trustees members are poised for reelection this November. Board Chair William Milliken Jr. and Vice Chair Angela Davis have both served on the board since 2016 and will be seeking to retain their positions. Newcomer David Malcolm, a long-time WCC employee, is challenging the two incumbents...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
U.S. 23 lanes near Ann Arbor closing for bridge maintenance project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bridge maintenance on U.S. 23 just north of Ann Arbor will close lanes on the major commuter route for two days. Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the two right lanes will be off-limits to southbound U.S. 23 traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26.
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Developers plan extended-stay hotel, retail and offices on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A busy commercial area along Jackson Road just outside Ann Arbor could be set to receive a new business park, potentially bringing Scio Township its first extended-stay hotel. Developers are pitching the project, called the Honey Creek Business Park, for a 25-acre property near the intersection...
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
Ann Arbor mayor installs new gas fireplace amid city’s push for home electrification
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s mission to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030 calls on residents to ditch gas appliances and electrify homes to move away from burning fossil fuels. Home electrification — in tandem with a shift to renewable energy — is a key strategy of Ann Arbor’s...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Stressed out over rivalry week? These cannabis products are Michigan, MSU themed
Anxiety. Nerve-wracking. Teeth-clenching. These words describe the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry week every year. This year, the football teams square off for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Oct. 29, in Ann Arbor, and fans are spending the whole week this week in anticipation. What better way to ease that anxiety than...
Officials reflect on Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Huron River in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing along the Huron River in Ann Arbor, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell recalled what it took to get the Clean Water Act passed by Congress 50 years ago. There were fires in the late 1960s on industrially polluted and oil-slicked rivers from Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River to New York’s Buffalo River to Michigan’s Rouge River, fueling creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.
Tv20detroit.com
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux
(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
Michigan Black-owned bookstore centerpiece of new Black Panther, Marvel commercial
FLINT, MI -- Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, was featured in a Mastercard partnership with Marvel and the iconic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” commercial spotlighting her business through their Strivers Initiative. Otis announced the commercial on Comma Bookstore’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 24....
10 great Ann Arbor nature areas perfect for fall trail hiking
ANN ARBOR, MI — There may be no better time than fall to hit Ann Arbor’s nature trails and go for a hike. The air is crisp and the leaves on the trees are colorful, while the summer heat has receded and the trails aren’t muddy like they can be in the spring.
High methane levels at Washtenaw County landfill prompt environmental violation
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Michigan environmental regulators have cited a Washtenaw County landfill with a history of nuisance odor issues for repeatedly exceeding methane emissions thresholds, while failing to identify and correct the cause. On 34 separate days between June 10 and Sept. 20, perimeter air monitors logged methane above...
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
Michigan Daily
A case for the “Vomit Comet”: the beauty within struggle
It’s 2 a.m. on a Friday night. The streets are desolate. The faint, distant roar of “Pump It Up” in the distance slowly fades away, only to open up a lonely silence. You are alone with your thoughts. Your mind races from one topic to the next, trying to make sense of the night you just had. Your voice is gone and your legs are tired. You want to sit down and relax but you can’t: you have to take the bus back to North Campus. You walk for what seems like miles and what feels like a millennium. Suddenly, in the distance, a beckoning light calls you. It’s the CCTC, and you’re greeted by a group of people in the same position as you. You found that at that moment you were a bit excited to see people you had never met. You find, at 2 a.m. on a Friday night at a bus stop, a community.
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0