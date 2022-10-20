ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Reba McEntire Explains How She Ensured Son Shelby Would Grow Into A Humble Man

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqkvs_0igXqr7x00
@shelbyblackstock/instagram

Though Reba McEntire 's only son, Shelby Blackstock , grew up in a much different environment than she did, the country superstar made it her mission to give the now 32-year-old a normal upbringing.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way," the mom-of-one quipped in a new interview. "I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

McEntire achieved her goal of raising a humble man, proudly boasting that more than one person has told her "you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given."

The Big Sky star, 67, acknowledged that his dad — ex-husband Narvel Blackstock — also did "a good job" parenting, but she isn't ashamed to admit they had a ton of help as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7YGj_0igXqr7x00
mega

"I had the best nannies, and I took him on the road with me. When I couldn't, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school and pick him up," McEntire recalled. "We'd play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do."

Speaking of her career, the star is currently on the second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour, but she also has high hopes about rebooting her hit sitcom, Reba .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdUKq_0igXqr7x00
@shelbyblackstock/instagram

"We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," she noted. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

REBA MCENTIRE & REX LINN BUILT AN EMOTIONAL INTIMACY 'WITHOUT BEING PHYSICAL' DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

"It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people ," added the singer-actress. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day."

Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 and garnered two Emmy nominations.

McEntire dished on parenting to PEOPLE .

Comments / 3

Angels 4real
3d ago

He is a very handsome young man, and he looks like a real sweetheart, Reba you did a great job.

Reply
4
Related
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life”

Garth Brooks? HUGE tattoo guy, bro. You wouldn’t think it from a first look, but you wouldn’t think ol’ Garth would have a split personality (Chris Gaines) and you wouldn’t think people would constantly be asking G about where he hid the bodies, either. So here we are… Brooks shared the wild information about how he is covered in tattoos while guest-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. He did it because he promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, he would […] The post Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
OK! Magazine

'Fighting Over What?': Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Setting the record straight. Wynonna Judd insists there is no feud going on between her and sister Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd's will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said in a cover story, making it clear that there is "no argument" between the sisters following recent rumors.“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the 58-year-old continued. 'SHE WAS...
OK! Magazine

'Nothing To Lose': Disgraced 'Today' Star Matt Lauer Vows Revenge On Katie Couric, Hoda Kotb & More In His Explosive Tell-All Memoir

Matt Lauer is returning to the spotlight, as he is currently working on a tell-all book this year — and it sounds like no one is safe from what the disgraced Today show star will write. "For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider told Radar. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others,"...
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
talentrecap.com

Nick Cannon Practically Confirms Baby No. 11 With Babymoon

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon practically confirmed that he is the father of Abby De La Rosa’s child. The couple recently went on vacation to celebrate their newest addition. If De La Rosa’s next child is Cannon’s it will mark his eleventh child. Nick Cannon, Abby...
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

143K+
Followers
4K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy