Reba McEntire Explains How She Ensured Son Shelby Would Grow Into A Humble Man

Though Reba McEntire 's only son, Shelby Blackstock , grew up in a much different environment than she did, the country superstar made it her mission to give the now 32-year-old a normal upbringing.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way," the mom-of-one quipped in a new interview. "I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

McEntire achieved her goal of raising a humble man, proudly boasting that more than one person has told her "you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given."

The Big Sky star, 67, acknowledged that his dad — ex-husband Narvel Blackstock — also did "a good job" parenting, but she isn't ashamed to admit they had a ton of help as well.

"I had the best nannies, and I took him on the road with me. When I couldn't, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school and pick him up," McEntire recalled. "We'd play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do."

Speaking of her career, the star is currently on the second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour, but she also has high hopes about rebooting her hit sitcom, Reba .

"We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," she noted. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

"It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people ," added the singer-actress. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day."

Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 and garnered two Emmy nominations.

