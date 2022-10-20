Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NFL investigates video of game official apparently seeking autograph from Mike Evans
The tinfoil hat crowd may be needing a tinfoil refill. A video has emerged from Sunday of a couple of game officials who appeared to be seeking an autograph from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. They were, according to FootballZebras.com, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter. The NFL...
NBC Sports
Young believes 49ers defense had 'anomaly game' vs Chiefs
In the wake of the 49ers' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many feel that San Francisco's defense just had an off day, including Bryant Young. The 49ers Hall of Fame defensive tackle was on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show on Monday and explained...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NBC Sports
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 8?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
NBC Sports
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
NBC Sports
NFL clears refs after postgame interaction with Mike Evans
Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game caught the NFL’s eye. The league reviewed an interaction between Evans and two game officials who appeared to ask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s signature following Sunday’s contest in Carolina, but found no evidence that they were requesting an autograph. They will not be disciplined.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans on officiating controversy: “I wasn’t signing my autograph”
Exactly one year ago, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans sparked an unexpected controversy by giving away the football that was Tom Brady‘s 600th touchdown pass to a fan. Now, Evans is in the middle of an unlikely brouhaha regarding another piece of memorabilia. Or whatever it was. Video from Sunday...
NBC Sports
The opening spread for Patriots-Jets is actually pretty surprising
The New England Patriots were just embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" at home in a 33-14 loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. The Patriots' quarterback situation also is an absolute mess right now. And yet, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of bouncing back and beating the rival New...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G explains momentum-shifting INT in end zone vs. Chiefs
Late in the second quarter of the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco trailed by one point and was knocking on the door to retake the lead. But on a third-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 5-yard line, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:
NBC Sports
Ravens cut Daryl Worley
The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their active roster Monday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. His departure leaves the Ravens with only 51 players on their 53-player roster. The team could use the spots to activate outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and/or tight end Charlie Kolar, who remain in their 21-day practice window.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: This was a weird week
The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s...
