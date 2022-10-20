Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
What a CFI Wants You to Know: Always Check NOTAMs
NOTAMs can cover everything from ramp closures and navaids out of service to TFRs for VIPS. [Screenshot Courtesy of FAA.gov]. “Everyone gets one. I hope you never need to use it.”. These were my words as I handed out the kneeboard-sized pamphlet on NORAD intercept procedures to my private pilot...
Flying Magazine
NTSB Probe Into Downed DHC-3 Seaplane Focuses on Tail
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a report Monday that says a broken actuator on the horizontal stabilizer could potentially be the cause of the aircraft's fatal plunge into the Puget Sound. [Image courtesy: NTSB]. The investigation into the crash of a seaplane north of Seattle last month that...
Flying Magazine
Delta Air Lines Settles With Pilot Who Raised Safety Concerns
In 2016, Petitt raised safety issues about aspects of the airline’s operations in an Air 21 report she jointly filed with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the FAA.. [Courtesy: Delta Air Lines]. Labor Department administrative law judge Scott Morris has approved a compensatory settlement between Delta Air...
Flying Magazine
High Sierra Fly-in Draws STOL Drag Competitors, Pilots, Friends
HSF is one of the largest backcountry fly-ins in the world, according to organizers. [Courtesy: Wayne Lederer]. The High Sierra Fly-In (HSF) is not something that you come to by accident or half heartedly. It’s not at an air show or air race, nor is it combined with any other type of event. It’s not “on the way” to anywhere. The patrons of the High Sierra Fly-in traveled far and wide deliberately to be at this location at this exact time.
Flying Magazine
F-16s Intercept Skylane Pilot Amid Presidential TFR Violation
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly-maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The pilot of a Cessna 182 over Southern California had an up-close look at a pair of U.S. Air Force F-16s last week when he violated restricted airspace set up for the protection of President Biden.
Flying Magazine
Spirit Airlines Partners with CAE for New Pilot Pipeline Program
Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway is designed to mentor future Spirit First Officers as they progress through their path to the flight deck. [Courtesy: Spirit Airlines]. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is partnering with CAE (NYSE: CAE) to launch the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program with a goal to widen its pilot pipeline as it looks to hire more pilots.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
