HSF is one of the largest backcountry fly-ins in the world, according to organizers. [Courtesy: Wayne Lederer]. The High Sierra Fly-In (HSF) is not something that you come to by accident or half heartedly. It’s not at an air show or air race, nor is it combined with any other type of event. It’s not “on the way” to anywhere. The patrons of the High Sierra Fly-in traveled far and wide deliberately to be at this location at this exact time.

22 HOURS AGO