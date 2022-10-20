ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 24, 2022

Cody 21-2, 4-2 Rock Springs 14-18, 1-5 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Laramie 22-6, 6-0 Cheyenne East 18-11, 4-2 Cheyenne Central 9-17, 2-4 Cheyenne South 1-26, 0-6 3A Northwest: (Overall Record,...
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

2022 Wyoming High School Cross Country All-State Honors

The Wyoming Coaches Association released the runner that earned all-state awards for the 2022 season. According to WCA guidelines, the top 10 finishers, including ties, in each class receive the accolade. There is no voting for All-State. Congratulations to three runners on earning All-State four times in their careers. Grant...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Big Hat Ranch Inspires Artists From Around Wyoming And The West

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tucked into a narrow arroyo about 15 miles southwest of Cody surrounded by aspen trees and steep canyon walls lies Big Hat Ranch, a picturesque setting that attracts artists of all mediums. Joseph Brickey has led a group of art students...
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming “Deer 255” Breaks All Long Distance Migration Records Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mark@CowboyStateDaily.comShe’s beaten the odds of survival, shattered long-distance travel records and become a social media rock star with hooves. Deer 255 is a mule deer doe that over the past several years has logged roughly 2,100 miles of travel during...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming

“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
