FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
Recently retired Oakland deputy chief worried about future of policing amid rising crime rates
Oakland's former deputy police chief explains the obstacles the department is facing amid an increase in crime rates.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley is ‘making progress’ on Marina food truck village
Anyone who goes to Berkeley Marina will notice the stunning views, abundant outdoor sports possibilities and the scarcity of casual dining. While the Marina complex comprises 60 acres of upland and 40 acres of water, the waterfront’s three restaurants are sit-down affairs, well-appointed dining rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean and San Francisco skyline. The only casual eating spot is far from major attraction, so visitors seeking more affordable options must bring their own food.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
berkeleyside.org
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Berkeley on Tuesday
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Berkeley on Tuesday morning, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter is listed in Joseph D. Grant County Park near San Jose, which is about 50 miles southeast of Berkeley. The earthquake was reported at 11:42 a.m. with a depth of about 4.3 miles. (It was followed five minutes later by a 3.1 earthquake near the same location, which people did not report feeling in Berkeley.)
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
