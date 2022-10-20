ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County

An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Eight people injured in east Wichita crash

Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County Zoo Closes Bird Exhibits to Protect Against Avian Flu

Officials with the Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25th, that is would be closing the zoo’s bird exhibits until further notice. This as cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (or HPAI) have been more frequent, with one positive case being reported in Hutchinson. The zoonotic disease has primarily been reported in cases involving migratory waterfowl.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

TSA PreCheck event coming to Wichita

A TSA PreCheck enrollment event is coming to Wichita. This can help you avoid lines at the airport over the holidays. “With the busy holiday season coming soon, this TSA Pre✓® enrollment opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for travelers anticipating long airport lines,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “For approved TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts as they go through airport security. TSA Pre✓® enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an expedited and efficient screening experience.”
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for November general election

The Sedgwick County Election Office began early in-person voting Monday for the November general election, and almost 500 people turned. The Election Office will be open weekdays through November 7th for early voting. There will be 16 satellite locations that will be open from November 1st through November 5th. People...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy