FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Newport Police investigating kidnapping and assualt Friday night near Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police are investigating a potential kidnapping from late Friday night. At about 11:00 p.m., October 21, police were sent to the Yaquina Bay Bridge regarding construction material in the roadway. While trying to clear the road, an officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer...
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
Possible tornado reported near Woodburn on Monday, NWS says
The National Weather Service of Portland is investigating a possible tornado near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. Reports of a weak tornado came in about 3:30 p.m. to the northeast of the Woodburn Premium Outlets. On Tuesday, the NWS asked anyone who may see damage from the storm to send photos...
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
Greenhill Humane Society's Halloween safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — “Halloween is a festive day for humans but trick-or-treaters repeatedly knocking at the front door, scary decorations and people in costumes may cause extra stress for your pets,” says Megan Burroughs, Greenhill’s Engagement & Humane Education Manager. “Make sure your pet feels safe and comfortable in their home and in any costume they may be wearing.”
Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
