ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire

LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
LEBANON, OR
kpic

Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Possible tornado reported near Woodburn on Monday, NWS says

The National Weather Service of Portland is investigating a possible tornado near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. Reports of a weak tornado came in about 3:30 p.m. to the northeast of the Woodburn Premium Outlets. On Tuesday, the NWS asked anyone who may see damage from the storm to send photos...
WOODBURN, OR
kpic

Greenhill Humane Society's Halloween safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — “Halloween is a festive day for humans but trick-or-treaters repeatedly knocking at the front door, scary decorations and people in costumes may cause extra stress for your pets,” says Megan Burroughs, Greenhill’s Engagement & Humane Education Manager. “Make sure your pet feels safe and comfortable in their home and in any costume they may be wearing.”
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors

EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy