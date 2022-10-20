ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

WJAC TV

Officials investigating death of inmate at SCI Houtzdale

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on...
WJAC TV

Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, Penn State's defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17. A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Clifford was announced as the starting quarterback.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State's Franklin thanks fans after 'White Out' win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — University Park, PA (WJAC) - Saturday night 109,831 fans filled Beaver Stadium in the White Out game against Minnesota. No. 16 Penn State earned the 45-17 victory with a well-balanced attack. Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Four different...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

