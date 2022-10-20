Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at HPU Nov. 24
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU's Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.
brownwoodnews.com
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves repairs to Massey Sports Complex, improvements at Coggin Park
During Tuesday morning's meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with USA Shade for the installation of canopies at the Sports Complex to replace shade structures damaged in a May 24. A total of 52 of the 66 canopies at the...
brownwoodnews.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Valerie Sue and Roger White
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
brownwoodnews.com
Peggy Louise Dodson
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk's office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
brownwoodnews.com
Good Samaritan Ministries enters busiest time of the year
With the holiday season fast approaching, Good Samaritan Ministries is entering both its most hectic and helpful time of year. Currently, GSM is the midst of the #TackleHunger Month Community-Wide Food Drive, which concludes at the end of October. Churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations and other groups are assigned a...
brownwoodnews.com
'Out of the Box' with Dallas Huston: Discrimination
When I saw that my old friend, Mede Nix, received the Distinguished Alumni award from Howard Payne University during their homecoming a while back, it reminded me, believe it or not, of some discrimination I have seen in my life. Mede started out at Howard Payne as a student involved...
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
brownwoodnews.com
Ernest A. Rendleman
Ernest A. Rendleman, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Private Services for Ernest will be held at a later date at the Zephyr Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Through Week 9
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons come in 13th, Dragons 17th at Region I-3A cross country meet
LUBBOCK – The Bangs Lady Dragons finished in 13th place at the Region I-3A cross country meet at Mae Simmons Park Monday. The Lady Dragons generated 361 points as the four state qualifying teams were Christoval (85 points), Gruver (130), Panhandle (132), and New Deal (135). Running for the...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls
The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell's Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
brownwoodnews.com
Burnett provides update on district tiebreaker scenario heading into Lions-Andrews battle
Brownwood Lions head football coach Sammy Burnett on Monday provided an update on the tiebreaker scenario in the race for the District 2-4A Division I football championship. Brownwood (7-2, 3-0) can clinch the district championship outright – which last occurred in 2010 – with a victory at Andrews (5-3, 1-1) Friday night in the Lions' regular season finale.
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
'They like to play jokes with us': Owners share the history of Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town out west lies a building full of history, the wild west and paranormal activity. In October 2015, an article was published about this hotel and the paranormal activity visitors had experienced. Dan Lafave, Co-owner of the Olde Park Hotel, was intrigued and reached out to tour the […]
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
