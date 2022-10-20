Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
aroundptown.com
Erie Holds Blessing of the Badges
Erie Police Department Chaplain and UMC Pastor, Tiffany Garcea, hosted a Blessing of the Badges on Saturday morning at Heritage Park in Erie. The event was well attended and was followed by a breakfast donated by the local Casey’s. “The support we receive from the community doesn’t go unnoticed...
aroundptown.com
Panthers Defeat Mendota In Regional Opener
The EP panther volleyball team took care of business in their IHSA Regional quarterfinal contest in Rock Falls on Monday night defeating conference rival Mendota in straight sets 25-20, 25-19. Aylah Jones led the way with 8 kills with Sarii Kochevar adding 7. The Panthers will take on #4 seed...
kanecountyconnects.com
Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator
After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Donald Lee Shuman
DONALD LEE SHUMAN, 81, of Prophetstown, IL, died, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, IL. His private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL. A memorial has been established.
agupdate.com
Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields
KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better- than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois. Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good. “To the south of us and to the north of us,...
aroundptown.com
Henry C. Adams Library Planning Dino Fun
Submitted by Amanda Burger, HCA Library Dir. All Elementary school age children are invited to the Henry C. Adams Library in Prophetstown on Saturday, November 12th at 10AM for our Story and Craft Hour. Come learn about the mysterious dinosaurs; their diets, habits and extinctions. We’ll be creating a fun craft in honor of the stegosaurus and those mighty T-Rexes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kendall County, IL
Kendall County is one of the top destinations in the country in terms of riverfront activities and outdoor recreational parks. Kendall County is situated within the state of Illinois. Its county seat is Yorkville, but its most populous city is Oswego. The total population of Kendall County is 131,869, per...
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
25newsnow.com
65 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at LaSalle Veterans’ Home
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - 42 residents and 23 staff members at the veterans’ home in LaSalle County have tested positive for COVID-19. A COVID outbreak there two years ago killed 36 veterans and led to a lawsuit against the state by families of 27 of those veterans.
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces “Hometown Holiday” Events, Parade
The Village of Erie will host a day of Christmas holiday celebration this year with several activities capped off with a lighted parade. On Saturday, December 3rd, events begin with a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire station from 3-5PM. The Erie Methodist Church will hold a soup supper from 4-6PM with Erie Christian Church hosting a drive-thru live nativity from 6:30- 8:00PM.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
aroundptown.com
Local Stars In New Commercial
Seymour-Memreez Home Movies To DVD store in Prophetstown has partnered with GiGi’s Playhouse in Moline for a fundraiser. The store will donate a portion of their proceeds to GiGi’s in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The store has produced a new commercial, which is airing locally and...
Peru, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
