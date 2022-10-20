ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss

The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kittle's shootout heroics win competitive Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the soccer playoffs in full swing and the football season winding down, there were plenty of heroics to choose from for the latest WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers. This one is a two-parter: Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle made the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place today at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston County Chamber of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet. Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance. Toys are...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

More than 60 attend forum on Amendment 2

KINGWOOD — It comes down to trust, speakers at a forum on Amendment 2 said last week. More than 60 people attended the forum at the Craig Civic Center sponsored by the Preston County Chamber of Commerce and the Preston County Commission. Speakers presented both sides of the issue and answered questions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Kathleen 'Kathy' Frances Gerlach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen “Kathy” Frances Gerlach, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born on August 25, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of the late Bernard J and Frances Irene McCabe Heine.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Area burglaries under investigation

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, McHenry Barracks are currently investigating burglaries/thefts where the victims have been away from the residence attending family funerals. The burglaries have occurred throughout the Garrett County area, as well as neighboring counties and states.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Students learn bus safety

Elementary school students learned bus safety from Lewis County Schools bus drivers last week. Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is designed to promote school bus safety, and school districts throughout the country observe School Bus Safety Week. In support of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lena Likens

ROWLESBURG — Lena Annabelle Likens, 88, of Rowlesburg, died Oct. 21, 2022 at Mon Preston Memorial Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born June 19,1934 in Shaffers Town (St. George), a daughter of the late John Joseph and Vernie Eva (Lipscomb) Watring.
ROWLESBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy