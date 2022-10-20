Read full article on original website
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
Kittle's shootout heroics win competitive Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the soccer playoffs in full swing and the football season winding down, there were plenty of heroics to choose from for the latest WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers. This one is a two-parter: Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle made the...
West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold community conversations on Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog will hold a community conversation on Amendment 2 on Wednesday in Clarksburg and Morgantown. The Clarksburg event is set for 2 p.m. in the Harrison County Commission Room. The Morgantown event is set for 11 a.m. at the Mon County Center, 279 Mylan Park Lane.
Early voting begins in West Virginia, three polling places in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters have three options on where to cast their ballots before the Election Day crowds when early voting opens Wednesday in West Virginia.
WVU Medicine Children’s and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia collaborate to improve health literacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s received a $300,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to help launch the WVU Medicine Children’s Patient Navigator Program to boost health literacy in West Virginia by educating and empowering Mountain State families. The Patient Navigator Program at WVU...
Let the Celebration Begin
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County took care of business in the Class A/AA Re…
Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place today at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston County Chamber of...
West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police work to ID persons of interest in motorcycle theft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are looking for information about a motorcycle theft that occurred Oct. 15 in the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter's Way. The suspects stole a 2001 Yamaha YZF250 from a vehicle bed at 10:45 p.m. that day, according to the Police...
2022 10 24 Harrison County Commissioner Debate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle and West Virginia St…
Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet. Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance. Toys are...
More than 60 attend forum on Amendment 2
KINGWOOD — It comes down to trust, speakers at a forum on Amendment 2 said last week. More than 60 people attended the forum at the Craig Civic Center sponsored by the Preston County Chamber of Commerce and the Preston County Commission. Speakers presented both sides of the issue and answered questions.
Kathleen 'Kathy' Frances Gerlach
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen “Kathy” Frances Gerlach, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born on August 25, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of the late Bernard J and Frances Irene McCabe Heine.
Area burglaries under investigation
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, McHenry Barracks are currently investigating burglaries/thefts where the victims have been away from the residence attending family funerals. The burglaries have occurred throughout the Garrett County area, as well as neighboring counties and states.
Sheriff's Office investigates multiple thefts in the Oakland area
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division, is investigating multiple thefts in the Oakland area. On Oct. 16, suspects broke into vehicles at Coopers Rock State Park and Bruceton Mills, W.Va., stealing items including credit and debit cards.
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses FBI's role in combatting drugs, violent crime at CJIS center
FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) division in Clarksburg to discuss the role that CJIS and the Pittsburgh field office serve to keep the state safe. Wray also noted that the primary concerns for West Virginia include drugs and violent crime, which often go hand-in-hand.
Students learn bus safety
Elementary school students learned bus safety from Lewis County Schools bus drivers last week. Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is designed to promote school bus safety, and school districts throughout the country observe School Bus Safety Week. In support of...
Lena Likens
ROWLESBURG — Lena Annabelle Likens, 88, of Rowlesburg, died Oct. 21, 2022 at Mon Preston Memorial Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born June 19,1934 in Shaffers Town (St. George), a daughter of the late John Joseph and Vernie Eva (Lipscomb) Watring.
