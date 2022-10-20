Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
'It blew my Halloween decorations away'; El Pasoans face fall-like weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. KFOX14 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
El Paso Animal Services says hundreds of pets in need of spay, neuter surgeries
El Paso Animal Services is in need of full-time veterinarians. The Marketing and Public Engagement Manager at animal services, Michele Anderson said they went from having 4 full-time doctors to having zero vets for almost a year. "We are supposed to have four veterinarians on staff but like I said,...
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
Early voting begins in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
Barrio Azteca gunmen who committed consulate murders in Juarez sentenced to life in prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison on Monday. On Feb. 3, Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz,...
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
Las Cruces heating company gives tips ahead of drop in temperatures to freezing levels
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of weather," said Las...
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
El Paso teen accused in serial burglaries denied bond reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old El Pasoan suspected in serial burglaries was denied a bond reduction Tuesday. Jacob Perez who has 15 counts of burglary of building filed against him was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same offense to other businesses. Perez was let...
YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosts annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday. The event will take place at Southwest University Park at 5:30 p.m. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living...
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
El Paso realtor: "I don't think the alarm should be sounded," on falling housing market
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — If you're in the market to buy a home, but are worried about any uncertainty with the market, Sherri Calzada, a realtor with Summus Realty in El Paso, said there's nothing to worry about and now is the time to buy. "I don't think...
Video shows suspects breaking into businesses in Upper Valley over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
El Paso man sentenced to 21 years for meth possession, distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced last week to 21 years in prison for his role in methamphetamine importation and distribution. According to court documents and testimony at trial, on April 12, 2020, 40-year-old Gilberto Lopez was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon and was entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
