Williamston, SC

South Carolina man faces pornography charges, victims nationwide

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is facing child pornography charges after investigators located 17 of his victims nationwide.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began in March of 2021 into Sherman Alexander Turner, 28, of Williamston.

Deputies said the photos they found while investigating revealed the 17 victims under the age of 12 and lived in the following states:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas
  • Virginia

The sheriff’s office said Turner took on two different personas to reel in and blackmail his victims across the country.

During the search warrant, deputies seized Turner’s phone. While going through Turner’s phone, deputies said there were thousands upon thousands of photos and videos of children.

Turner is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention on federal charges but will face federal charges of child pornography.

