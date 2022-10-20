ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramping Up Recycled Wastewater

To address ongoing water shortages created by climate change and increasing populations in the Western United States, more states and cities that rely on the Colorado River are turning to recycled wastewater to keep the taps flowing. Colorado water quality regulators recently gave preliminary clearance for potable reuse—treating and recycling...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Identifying and Addressing Rural Park and Recreation Needs

What are the unique park and recreation needs of rural areas and what are the best ways to address them? These are key questions for local park agencies to answer. To that end, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), for example, has conducted various park planning efforts to collect input from residents in rural communities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Designing a New Nature Center at a Geological Wonder

Operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is a destination for hikers, naturalists, and schools.  It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors can walk, hike, or take a horseback ride on a 7.5-mile trail. Visitors can see spectacular up-tilted rock formations created by layers of sedimentary rocks and also explore a landscape of Joshua trees, California Junipers, and Pinyon Pine Woodland while observing the variety of wildlife. The nature center was remodeled in 1988 to serve as a critical educational resource to teach visitors about the sensitive habitat, local flora and fauna, and safety in the harsh extremes of the desert. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

